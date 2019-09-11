The Middleton boys volleyball team was ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Middleton, coached by Ben White, was the only area team ranked.
Kimberly remained No. 1.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL
COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(No. 1 votes in parentheses)
Rank, school*Pts.*LW
1, Kimberly (29)*290*1
2, Germantown*235*3
3, Milwaukee Marquette*220*2
4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*177*4
5, Appleton North*175*7
6, Waukesha West*156*5
7, Middleton*124*6
8, Wauwatosa East*66*8
9, Kaukauna*51*HM
10, Kenosha Indian Trail *25*10
Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 21; Wales Kettle Moraine 17; Mukwonago 13; Burlington 5; Racine Horlick 2; Fond du Lac 2; Franklin 1; Kenosha Tremper 1.