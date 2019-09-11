Prep boys volleyball photo: Middleton's Parker Van Buren

Middleton's Parker Van Buren

 CONTRIBUTED - Parker Van Buren's HUDL page

The Middleton boys volleyball team was ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

Middleton, coached by Ben White, was the only area team ranked.

Kimberly remained No. 1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL

COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(No. 1 votes in parentheses)

Rank, school*Pts.*LW

1, Kimberly (29)*290*1

2, Germantown*235*3

3, Milwaukee Marquette*220*2

4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*177*4

5, Appleton North*175*7

6, Waukesha West*156*5

7, Middleton*124*6

8, Wauwatosa East*66*8

9, Kaukauna*51*HM

10, Kenosha Indian Trail *25*10

Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 21; Wales Kettle Moraine 17; Mukwonago 13; Burlington 5; Racine Horlick 2; Fond du Lac 2; Franklin 1; Kenosha Tremper 1.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments