 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton shines in state coaches' poll for boys volleyball
0 Comments

Middleton shines in state coaches' poll for boys volleyball

  • 0
Cole jump serving.jpg

Middleton attacker Cole Sweitzer jump serves. The senior is a pivotal piece in the Cardinals' plan to make another deep playoff run this fall.

 Provided by Michael Heuer via Middleton boys volleyball

The Middleton boys volleyball team was ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association’s state rankings.

Cole Sweitzer, Middleton boys volleyball eager to be back in front of fans, make another playoff run

Kaukauna took over the top spot in the poll, replacing Milwaukee Marquette, now third-ranked.

Middleton dropped from fourth to seventh.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Kaukauna 7-0 (UR); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine 5-2 (3); 3, Milwaukee Marquette 3-1 (1); 4, Kimberly 6-1 (2); 5, Salem Westosha Central 4-1 (10); 6, Muskego 2-3 (UR); 7, Middleton 2-1 (4); 8, Germantown 1-1 (5); 9, Hartland Arrowhead 2-2 (8); 10, Waukesha West 3-0 (UR).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AFC North outlook: Do the Ravens have the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics