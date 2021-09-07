Middleton shines in state coaches' poll for boys volleyball

The Middleton boys volleyball team was ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association’s state rankings.
Cole Sweitzer, Middleton boys volleyball eager to be back in front of fans, make another playoff run
Kaukauna took over the top spot in the poll, replacing Milwaukee Marquette, now third-ranked.
Middleton dropped from fourth to seventh.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Kaukauna 7-0 (UR); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine 5-2 (3); 3, Milwaukee Marquette 3-1 (1); 4, Kimberly 6-1 (2); 5, Salem Westosha Central 4-1 (10); 6, Muskego 2-3 (UR); 7, Middleton 2-1 (4); 8, Germantown 1-1 (5); 9, Hartland Arrowhead 2-2 (8); 10, Waukesha West 3-0 (UR).
High school boys volleyball preview: Madison East's Isaac Seip, Middleton's Cole Sweitzer among 10 players you need to know this season
Jacob Murphy, sr., Fort Atkinson
Murphy, a middle blocker, is a strong attacker and blocker for Fort Atkinson coach Michael Rajsich’s team.
Isaac Seip, sr., Madison East
The athletic Seip, who can play outside hitter and middle blocker, is expected to be a top player in the Big Eight Conference, according to Purgolders coach Matt Filteau.
Ethan Hallick, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day
Hallick, a setter who will run the attack for the third consecutive season, is a player who “puts in a lot of work in and out of season and continues to show his talents more and more every year,” coach Keegan Talbott said.
Matt Wheeler, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day
Wheeler, a libero, is in charge of the defense and “continues to be a great level-headed leader for our team and we expect him to be back better than ever this year,” according to Talbott.
Anthony Schroeder, sr., Madison La Follette
Schroeder, an outside hitter who was on varsity starting as a sophomore, is a top-flight all-around player who’s “always working to get better,” Lancers coach Dane Sheppard said.
Ben Krumbach, jr., Madison Memorial
Krumbach, an outside hitter, is part of the Spartans’ core for coach Eric Peterson’s team, along with senior setter Alex Kimbel and senior outside hitter/libero Zach Vosberg.
James Hamm, sr., Madison West
Hamm, a setter, will direct the Regents’ attack for coach Karl Hubbard, who’s new to Madison West.
Ryane Frank, sr., Middleton
Frank, a middle hitter, was the Cardinals’ most efficient hitter last season and provides a big blocking and attacking presence, according to Middleton coach Rob Kleinschmidt.
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton
Sweitzer, an outside hitter, led Middleton in kills last season when the Cardinals advanced to the state tournament championship match, finishing as runner-up to Kimberly, during the WIAA’s alternate fall season. Sweitzer will be a significant contributor as a player and leader, Kleinschmidt said.
Colton Tubbs, sr., Middleton
Tubbs, a libero, was a key defensive performer for Middleton in reaching the state final during the alternate fall season last spring.