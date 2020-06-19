Middleton seeks new boys volleyball coach after Ben White steps down

Due to new administrative duties at Middleton, Ben White has stepped down as the Cardinals’ boys volleyball coach.
White was named last week to a new position as assistant athletic director. He remains as the high school’s activities director.
During an interview last Saturday, he said an announcement would be forthcoming about his job as boys volleyball coach. On Thursday night, he sent out an announcement on Twitter, indicating he was stepping down after 19 years as head coach.
Middleton made 11 WIAA state tournament appearances in White’s tenure.
In the announcement, he wrote, in part: “Recently I have been named the new assistant athletic director at Middleton High School. This is an exciting opportunity for myself as I get to continue the work I have started with over 70 student organizations at MHS, and also get to work more closely with all 29 sports in our athletic program.
“Due to the nature of my new position at MHS, the demands will make it not possible for me to continue as head boys volleyball coach, so I will be stepping down as coach. I knew this day was coming and for the last few years I have stated I am closer to the sunset than I am the sunrise of my coaching career. But personally, my athletic administration career is at the sunrise and because of that I am excited.”
White was diagnosed with lymphoma last September and reduced coaching duties, with Justin Haack taking over as interim coach last fall.
Middleton won the Big Eight Conference title for the eighth consecutive year and 13th time in the past 14 years. The Cardinals advanced to a WIAA sectional final last fall.
Jamie Sims was named last week as the new Middleton athletic director, replacing Bob Joers, who passed away May 15 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!