Middleton seeks new boys volleyball coach after Ben White steps down

Due to new administrative duties at Middleton, Ben White has stepped down as the Cardinals’ boys volleyball coach.

White was named last week to a new position as assistant athletic director. He remains as the high school’s activities director.

During an interview last Saturday, he said an announcement would be forthcoming about his job as boys volleyball coach. On Thursday night, he sent out an announcement on Twitter, indicating he was stepping down after 19 years as head coach.

Middleton made 11 WIAA state tournament appearances in White’s tenure.

In the announcement, he wrote, in part: “Recently I have been named the new assistant athletic director at Middleton High School. This is an exciting opportunity for myself as I get to continue the work I have started with over 70 student organizations at MHS, and also get to work more closely with all 29 sports in our athletic program.