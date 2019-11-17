Prep boys volleyball photo: Middleton's Parker Van Buren prepares to serve

Middleton's Parker Van Buren chooses a spot to hit his serve during a Cardinal Invitational match against Kenosha Indian Trail on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Middleton.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

Middleton senior outside hitter Parker Van Buren was named to the first team of the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball all-state team.

Kimberly senior outside hitter Landon Krause was named the player of the year and Kimberly's Matt Seidl was named state coach of the year for the second consecutive season. Kimberly was the state champion. 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

2019 ALL-STATE TEAM

First team: Landon Krause, sr., OH, Kimberly (Player of the Year); Parker Van Buren, sr., OH, Middleton; Alex Freedy, sr., MH, Brookfield East; David Markes, sr., MH, Wauwatosa East; Matthew Spellman, sr., OH, Waukesha West; Hans Stellpflug, sr., S, Germantown.

Second team: Tommy Clausz, sr., MH, Kimberly; Charlie Figy, sr., MH, Appleton North; Drew Jansen, sr., OH, Germantown; Avery Pohlman, sr., L, Appleton North; Cal Von Rueden, sr., L, Milwaukee Marquette; Nolan Wollmer, sr., OH, Whitefish Bay.

High honorable mention: Chris Brozynski, sr., OH, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Ethyn Burcyk, sr., S, Milwaukee Pius XI; Zach Frieseke, sr., S, Milwaukee Marquette; Spencer Herman, sr., MH, Kimberly; David Paul, sr., S, Burlington; Zach Solomon, jr., S, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Honorable mention: Jackson Antos, sr., OH, Kenosha Indian Trail; Matt Barrientez, sr., setter; Racine Horlick; Dominic Bentley, sr., OPP, Kaukauna; Alec Boland, jr., S, Waukesha West; Jake Chapman, jr., MH, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Tony Czajka, sr., OH, South Milwaukee; Antonio Evans, sr., OH, Cedarburg; Logan Kebisek, jr., S, Brookfield Central; Joey Mahan, sr., OH, Franklin; Nicodemus Meyer, jr., MH, Franklin; Kegan Olig, jr., OH, Fond du Lac; Ryan Reilly, sr., S, Brookfield East; Seth Rupert, sr., OH, Hartford; Ben Schultz, sr., OH, Germantown; Carson Skalbeck, sr., L, Kenosha Indian Trail; Michael Szews, sr., OH, Brookfield East; Jackson Van Engen, sr., MH, Germantown; JJ. Webb, sr., L, Waukesha West.

-- Art Kabelowsky 

