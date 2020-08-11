Middleton names Rob Kleinschmidt as boys volleyball coach

Rob Kleinschmidt has been named Middleton’s new boys volleyball coach, Middleton assistant athletic director Ben White announced Tuesday.
In a release, White – the Cardinals’ longtime boys volleyball coach -- announced his successor.
Kleinschmidt has experience at many levels, including club, high school and college.
He was Hartland Arrowhead’s head coach from 1995-2001, taking Arrowhead to the state tournament five times, according to the release. Arrowhead reached the state semifinals three times and was WIAA state runner-up in 2001.
Kleinschmidt then became head coach at Milwaukee School of Engineering. After that stint, he continued to coach at both the high school and club level for the past 17 years, according to the release.
“I could not be more excited to become part of the Middleton boys volleyball program,” Kleinschmidt said in the release. “I have been part of the Wisconsin boys volleyball community for many years and have great respect for the athletes, families, coaches and community of Middleton. This is a crazy year complete with many challenges, but I look forward to meeting our players, readying our coaching staff and continuing the great tradition of Middleton volleyball!”
Jamie Sims was named athletic director and White as assistant athletic director in June. White also is Middleton’s activities coordinator. White stepped down from coaching when taking on the new duties as assistant athletic director.
“I am proud of the boys volleyball program we have in place at Middleton and excited for Rob to take the helm,’’ White said in the release. “I have great respect for all that he has accomplished during his coaching career and I know he can continue to help our students have success both on and off the court."
Boys volleyball is a fall sport. The Big Eight Conference has announced it won’t hold league competitions and won’t crown conference champions in the fall due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Middleton plans to begin the 2020-21 school year with online learning and athletics won’t be permitted during that time period.
The WIAA has said it will add an alternative spring season in 2021 for schools that cannot play fall sports in 2020, which would include Middleton’s boys volleyball team. More details and potential calendar dates about that proposed season are expected to be discussed at the WIAA Board of Control meeting Friday.
