Middleton names Rob Kleinschmidt as boys volleyball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rob Kleinschmidt has been named Middleton’s new boys volleyball coach, Middleton assistant athletic director Ben White announced Tuesday.

In a release, White – the Cardinals’ longtime boys volleyball coach -- announced his successor.

Kleinschmidt has experience at many levels, including club, high school and college.

He was Hartland Arrowhead’s head coach from 1995-2001, taking Arrowhead to the state tournament five times, according to the release. Arrowhead reached the state semifinals three times and was WIAA state runner-up in 2001.

Kleinschmidt then became head coach at Milwaukee School of Engineering. After that stint, he continued to coach at both the high school and club level for the past 17 years, according to the release.

“I could not be more excited to become part of the Middleton boys volleyball program,” Kleinschmidt said in the release. “I have been part of the Wisconsin boys volleyball community for many years and have great respect for the athletes, families, coaches and community of Middleton. This is a crazy year complete with many challenges, but I look forward to meeting our players, readying our coaching staff and continuing the great tradition of Middleton volleyball!”