Middleton makes move up in state coaches' rankings for boys volleyball
Middleton makes move up in state coaches' rankings for boys volleyball

Colton Tubbs joins Cole Sweitzer as a key returning member of Middleton's state runner-up team from the spring.

 Provided by Michael Heuer via Middleton boys volleyball

The Middleton boys volleyball moved up one spot to sixth in this week’s state rankings from the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association.

Middleton is the lone area team in the poll.

Cole Sweitzer, Middleton boys volleyball eager to be back in front of fans, make another playoff run

Kaukauna remained No. 1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Week 2

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Kaukauna 7-0 (1); 2, Milwaukee Marquette 3-1 (3); 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 7-3 (2); 4, Muskego 3-3 (6); 5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2-2 (UR); 6, Middleton 4-1 (7); 7, Kimberly 9-2 (4); 8, Salem Westosha Central 5-1 (5); 9, Waukesha West 3-0 (10); 10, Hartland Arrowhead 4-2 (9).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

