The Middleton boys volleyball team held on to its No. 6 ranking in the second weekly Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
The Cardinals, coached by Ben White, again were the only Big Eight Conference team mentioned in the rankings.
Kimberly held on to the No. 1 spot, and Milwaukee Marquette moved up to No. 2 after winning a tournament at Wales Kettle Moraine on Saturday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL
COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(No. 1 votes in parentheses)
Rank, school*Pts.*LW
1, Kimberly (18)*286*1
2, Milwaukee Marquette (8)*266*3
3, Germantown (1)*237*2
4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*198*4
5, Waukesha West (3)*138*5
6, Middleton*130*6
7, Appleton North*89*HM
8, Wauwatosa East*83*9
9, Wales Kettle Moraine*81*10
10, Kenosha Indian Trail*40*7
Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 37; Racine Horlick 19; Muskego 16; Kaukauna 9; Burlington 3; Hartland Arrowhead 3; Wauwatosa West 1.