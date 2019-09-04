06BoysVballTourn1339AJA-10202018142224

Middleton's Max McDonough (2) and Sam Dettman (17) attempt to block a hit by Madison West's Wes Jekel (10) in the first set of a Big Eight Conference boys volleyball tournament final match at LaFollette High School in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton boys volleyball team held on to its No. 6 ranking in the second weekly Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

The Cardinals, coached by Ben White, again were the only Big Eight Conference team mentioned in the rankings.

Kimberly held on to the No. 1 spot, and Milwaukee Marquette moved up to No. 2 after winning a tournament at Wales Kettle Moraine on Saturday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL

COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(No. 1 votes in parentheses)

Rank, school*Pts.*LW

1, Kimberly (18)*286*1

2, Milwaukee Marquette (8)*266*3

3, Germantown (1)*237*2

4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*198*4

5, Waukesha West (3)*138*5

6, Middleton*130*6

7, Appleton North*89*HM

8, Wauwatosa East*83*9

9, Wales Kettle Moraine*81*10

10, Kenosha Indian Trail*40*7

Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 37; Racine Horlick 19; Muskego 16; Kaukauna 9; Burlington 3; Hartland Arrowhead 3; Wauwatosa West 1.

