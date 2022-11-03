Middleton girls volleyball's dream season ends in state quarterfinal

ASHWAUBENON — The Middleton girls volleyball team was on a mission to reach the WIAA state tournament.

After accomplishing that, the Cardinals wanted their journey in the program’s first state appearance in 13 years to last as long as possible.

But second-seeded Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels was unlike any opponent seventh-seeded Middleton had seen.

The high-flying Dashers proved too powerful, sweeping the seventh-seeded Cardinals 25-9, 25-13, 25-18 in a Division 1 quarterfinal that lasted 65 minutes Thursday at the Resch Center.

“We came in expecting a really tough fight and that’s exactly what we got,” Middleton third-year coach Maddie Vogel said. “We knew DSHA was a really strong team coming in. Unfortunately, our strength of schedule this season, we hadn’t really seen that level of play.

"I was proud of the fight we put up, especially at the end. I think it’s easy to fold after losing the first two sets and I think we were fighting right until the end of that third set. So, I was really happy with that.”

The Dashers (41-6) often were able to hit above the Cardinals’ block and hit .451 overall, including .857 (24 kills in 28 attempts) in the first set.

Senior outside hitter Jordan LaScala led the Cardinals (28-3) with 14 kills.

“They were definitely high hitters,” said LaScala, who has verbally committed to the UW-Milwaukee. “They could hit pretty well over our block sometimes, which was something we weren’t used to. We are a pretty good blocking team, but they ran a really quick tempo and they went high, which was new.

“And their setter was really hard to read where (the set) was going, which was beneficial for them. … I think we did better as the match went on.”

DSHA’s Sophia Wendlick, a 6-foot junior, had a match-high 20 kills and hit .792 (20 for 24), while 6-3 sophomore outside hitter Madison Quest totaled 11 kills and 13 digs.

Sophomore setter Jordan Czajkowski directed the attack with 37 assists, distributing the ball to Wendlick, Quest, 5-8 sophomore outside hitter Olivia Durst (seven kills) and 6-2 senior Bella Lipski (six kills, .455 hitting percentage).

Middleton senior setter Evin Jordee, who verbally committed to St. Peter's University, said she believe the Cardinals were nervous at the start of the match. She finished with team-high totals of 21 assists and 12 digs as Middleton hit .115.

“I feel like we’ve never played in an area like this before, with so many lights and fans,” Jordee said. “Everything was way different than anything we’ve ever experienced before. I felt every set we played better and got more comfortable and played more together.”

Sierra Pertzborn, a 6-3 senior middle blocker who is verbally committed to Toledo, agreed no other team Middleton played was “anything like that team.”

“I think nerves were definitely present,” said Pertzborn, who finished with five kills. “But also we went into the game knowing we’re the underdogs here, so, in a way, we all had a great amount of confidence in each other.”

Middleton took a 6-3 lead in the second set, but DSHA battled back.

After a LaScala kill rallied Middleton within 10-9, DSHA scored 11 consecutive points (to lead 21-9) following a rotation where Pertzborn was on the bench.

“I think that is one of the toughest things in volleyball is when you get stuck in a tough rotation in that serve-receive,” Vogel said. “Serve-receive is a highly mental game. So, if you get stuck in that, it is tough to dig yourself out of, especially if you are struggling to get the pass there.”

Vogel inserted different players and switched lineup combinations during the match, including moving Pertzborn to the right side.

“We knew that when (Pertzborn) was out is when we had to score our points, especially when they moved her to the right side in that second set where she was a little bit more,” DSHA coach Caitie Ratkowski said. “She was a little bit more aggressive as an attacker because they could get her some more balls. Keeping our serve aggressive to keep them out of system was huge in that run.”

The Middleton girls and boys teams both qualified for the state tournament.

“It was a lot of fun — the whole experience and everything that came with it,” Jordee said. “And definitely being with the boys team was a lot of fun. They are a lot of fun and now we get to cheer them on still.”

Of course, the season-ending result also made for an emotional moment, filled afterward with tears.

“It was really fun and it was really something to be proud of — the fact that we got here,” LaScala said. “I’m just really happy that this team was able to go — that we were that good and we were that close (as a team).”