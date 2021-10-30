Middleton falls to Kettle Moraine in WIAA boys volleyball sectional final

MCFARLAND — Kettle Moraine was the only opponent among the top-10 teams in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association rankings that the Middleton boys didn’t play during the regular season.
So there was an unknown element going into the teams’ WIAA sectional final on Saturday.
The third-seeded Lancers, who were ninth in the final WVCA poll, unleashed pressure that put the top-seeded Cardinals on their heels.
Kettle Moraine topped Middleton with a 25-20, 26-24, 26-28, 25-15 victory to advance to the WIAA state tournament next weekend at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. The seeding draw will determine the match times for the state quarterfinals on Friday.
Cole Sweitzer and Kaden Fosdick posted 13 and 12 kills, respectively, and Alex Wilson handed out 22 assists for Middleton, which was ranked fourth in the WVCA poll.
Kettle Moraine secured six consecutive points to open the fourth set and never looked back.
Kettle Moraine coach Tom Gulak said he was pleased to watch his squad gain a win in a hard-fought match.
“You’ve got two teams that were in the state finals last year,” Gulak said “This is what it’s supposed to be about because you don’t want an easy road to the state tournament. It worked out in our favor.”
The Lancers are seeking their second state title, to go along with their 2020 championship against Milwaukee Marquette.
Middleton coach Rob Kleinschidt said he was proud of the Cardinals, who finished runner-up to Kimberly in the state championship in April during the WIAA alternate season.
Five players returned this season for Middleton, which saw seven seniors depart.
“Neither team got into the momentum,” Kleinschmidt said about the sectional final “Obviously, Kettle Moraine did in the fourth set and we did late in the third. We both had chances but it was one of those matches where we both had to punch it out. We kept each other off balance the entire match.”
Sweitzer posted two kills and a tip in a thrilling third set for Middleton. The set was tied 10 times before Middleton collected three straight points for a 28-26 win.
Sweitzer, a senior outside hitter, said the Cardinals hadn’t played a top-10 team in almost one month. Players were caught a bit off guard with the Lancers’ talent. He mentioned that Kettle Moraine had more energy on defense in the opening sets.
“They put a lot of effort in defensively, which was very impressive,” Sweitzer said. “We were kind of hesitant, especially in those first two sets. They were more aggressive towards everything, and that’s where the difference was.”
Sweitzer made a point of praising the effort of his younger teammates. Fosdick and Ben Heise, both juniors, had impacts in the sectional final, in addition to sophomore Brody Stuttgen, who dished 14 assists.
Heise had 11 kills Saturday.
Sweitzer said he anticipates playoff runs in Middleton’s future.
“They’re going to have a great year next year,” Sweitzer said. “Everyone always tries to keep coach a little bit longer to get in some more reps.
“A great culture was built before us and we’ve just kind of maintained it for the rest of the program. It’s up to guys like Kaden and Ben and Alex and Ambrose (Engling) and Brody to keep that going for the future.