The Middleton boys volleyball team, the Big Eight Conference champion and ranked third in the state coaches' poll, earned the top seed for the Big Eight tournament Saturday at Madison La Follette.

Play is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Top-seeded Middleton will meet eighth-seeded Madison Edgewood in the first round.

The other first-round match in that bracket: fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson/Cambridge will face fifth-seeded Beloit Memorial.

On the other side of the bracket: third-seeded Madison West plays sixth-seeded Madison East and second-seeded Madison Memorial faces host and seventh-seeded Madison La Follette.

Three teams tied for fourth place. Based on tiebreakers, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge was seeded fourth, Beloit Memorial fifth and Madison East sixth.

The first and second rounds will be best of three.

The second round will feature two championship semifinals between first-round winners and two consolation matches.

The third round will be best of five.

The third-round matches will determine first place, third place, fifth place and seventh place.

