Middleton climbs in state rankings for boys volleyball
Middleton climbs in state rankings for boys volleyball

Cole jump serving.jpg

Middleton attacker Cole Sweitzer jump serves. The senior is a pivotal piece in the Cardinals' plan to make another deep playoff run this fall.

 Provided by Michael Heuer via Middleton boys volleyball

The Middleton boys volleyball team moved up to third in this week’s Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Middleton had been sixth last week.

Kaukauna remained No. 1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Kaukauna 17-1 (1); 2, Milwaukee Marquette 6-2 (2); 3, Middleton 7-1 (6); 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 8-3 (3); 5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3-3 (5); 6, Muskego 3-4 (4); 7, Kimberly 13-4 (7); 8, Salem Westosha Central 11-2 (8); 9, Appleton North 10-5 (UR); 10, Waukesha West 4-1 (9).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

