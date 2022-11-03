Middleton boys volleyball's 'most fun set' is its last in WIAA state quarterfinal loss

ASHWAUBENON — After dropping the first two sets, the Middleton boys volleyball team talked about what adjustments needed to be made in its WIAA quarterfinal against Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Renior right-side hitter Ben Heise said serving with more consistency and trusting that the team’s run of points would come were necessary.

And 6-foot-7 junior outside hitter Ambrose Engling believed maintaining faith in each other to keep taking big swings, digging balls and playing with overall consistency would spark a comeback, while remembering how “lifting others up, helps lift yourself up."

The fifth-seeded Cardinals pulled together and rallied for a third-set victory.

But they fell in a back-and-forth fourth set that was so well-played and intense the 6-5 Heise said: “I think that was the most competitive and most fun set I’ve played in volleyball in my four years of playing.”

Fourth-seeded Catholic Memorial ended Middleton’s season with a 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 victory Thursday at the Resch Center.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Middleton coach Rob Kleinschmidt said. “It’s been a season where we’ve done a lot of work and we’ve done a lot of improving. That was a fun match. We were here to win it, so, obviously, we are disappointed, and that part is going to hurt and there’s nothing we can do about it. But these guys played great. …

“We came through in pressure situations and came back when we needed to. So, it was a good match. Catholic Memorial is probably the most talented No. 4 seed I’ve seen in this tournament in years. So, we knew we had to bring it and these guys brought it, and they did a good job. We just didn’t get the score we wanted.”

Engling, a first-team all-conference selection for the Big Eight Conference champions, had a match-high 21 kills, while hitting .319.

Heise, the Big Eight player of the year, had 12 kills for Middleton (25-10), making its 13th state appearance and most recent since finishing as runner-up at the alternate state tournament in the spring of 2021.

“This guy here was an animal tonight, absolutely was,” Kleinschmidt said of Engling. “(He) scored when we needed it. Even when everybody knew the ball was going there, he got the points. Ben was running our serve-receive. He was giving us some clutch points when we needed it.”

Junior setter Brody Stuttgen had a match-high 43 assists as Middleton hit .333 in the third set and .324 in the fourth. Middleton senior libero Alexander Heuer, another first-team All-Big Eight pick, led with a match-high 15 digs.

“They are a really great team,” Heise said about the Crusaders. “They do a lot of things well. They are big. They are physical. We knew that coming in. It was great to be able to execute the game plan we had set out. So, it was a lot of fun. I think we played really well. Sometimes, it just doesn’t go your way.”

Vinny Coello, a 6-5 junior outside hitter, was a difference-maker for the Crusaders (31-10). Coello, despite battling leg cramps late in the match, had 17 kills for Catholic Memorial, which hit .379 in the fourth set.

“I knew I was going to stay in for my team. … I gave them my heart and they give back,” said Coello, who has visited Loyola University Chicago and said he has interest from Penn State, Pepperdine, Southern California and Princeton among others.

After Middleton won the third set, Catholic Memorial coach Danny Brozynski said his team didn’t make any changes. He said the Crusaders just needed to play to their strengths and confidence level.

“It wasn’t that it was a fluke, but Middleton came out and they were firing on all cylinders and we kind of didn’t have a great game,” Brozynski said. “They are a great team and when they are firing on all cylinders they can take a game from anyone in the state.”

Despite the season coming to an end, Engling said the variety of personalities on the team made the year extremely enjoyable.

“After we lost that game, I wasn’t thinking, `Oh, shoot, I’m not going to be able to play volleyball tomorrow,’’’ Engling said. “I was thinking, `Oh, shoot, I’m not going to see these guys in practice.’"