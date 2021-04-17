Middleton boys volleyball team falls to Kimberly in state championship game

“We made a little switch with Ruben and we put him in a different scenario because he was doing a great job against their big middle Jaxon (Schroeder). But at the same time, his offense and some of the big swings he gets are something that really fire us up,” Kleinschmidt said. “So, we flipped him into a spot where he could get a couple more of those swings and he did, he had some huge ones. Cole had some big swings.”

With all the momentum on their side in the fourth, the Cardinals took a 7-3 lead. But Kimberly outside hitter Cooper Polczinski was just too much. He pounded down three of his match-high 23 kills as the Papermakers tied it 8-8. In a back-and-forth set, Kimberly led 24-21 but Middleton wasn’t going to give up on match point.

Ben Heise and Jacob Andler — who finished with seven kills each — had back-to-back kills to make it a one-point set. However, Hayden Karpinski closed out the match with a kill for Kimberly.

Middleton actually finished the match with a better attack percentage, 34.7 compared to Kimberly’s 30.3. The Cardinals had fewer hitting errors, 19-16, as well. Kimberly just hit the big shots in key situations.

Of Kimberly’s 52 kills in the match, 46 were by four players.