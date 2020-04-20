You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Middleton boys volleyball standout Parker Van Buren earns national recognition
0 comments

Middleton boys volleyball standout Parker Van Buren earns national recognition

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep boys volleyball photo: Middleton's Parker Van Buren prepares to serve

Middleton's Parker Van Buren chooses a spot to hit his serve during a Cardinal Invitational match against Kenosha Indian Trail on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Middleton.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

Middleton senior Parker Van Buren was selected to the VolleyballMag.com’s boys volleyball Fab 50 list, according to VolleyballMag.com.

The 6-foot-9 Van Buren has committed to Loyola University in Chicago. Loyola led colleges with seven players on the list.

Kimberly senior Landon Krause, a 6-4 outside hitter, also made the list of the top 50 senior boys players, which had 54 players this year due to a tie for the 50th spot. A group of NCAA Division I and II men’s coaches voted.

California led the way with 30 selections. California also had 30 in 2019.

Illinois had seven this year.

Clarke Godbold, a 6-5 outside hitter who is a Long Beach State commit from Palos Verde Peninsula High School (Rolling Hills Estates in California), was voted the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics