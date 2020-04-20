Middleton boys volleyball standout Parker Van Buren earns national recognition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Middleton senior Parker Van Buren was selected to the VolleyballMag.com’s boys volleyball Fab 50 list, according to VolleyballMag.com.

The 6-foot-9 Van Buren has committed to Loyola University in Chicago. Loyola led colleges with seven players on the list.

Kimberly senior Landon Krause, a 6-4 outside hitter, also made the list of the top 50 senior boys players, which had 54 players this year due to a tie for the 50th spot. A group of NCAA Division I and II men’s coaches voted.

California led the way with 30 selections. California also had 30 in 2019.

Illinois had seven this year.

Clarke Godbold, a 6-5 outside hitter who is a Long Beach State commit from Palos Verde Peninsula High School (Rolling Hills Estates in California), was voted the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2020.

