Middleton boys volleyball shines in coaches' state rankings

The Middleton boys volleyball team was ranked fourth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association preseason rankings.
Middleton, coached by Rob Kleinschmidt, finished as runner-up in the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring, falling to Kimberly in the final.
Milwaukee Marquette was ranked No. 1.
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
PRESEASON RANKINGS
1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Kimberly; 3, Wales Kettle Moraine; 4, Middleton; 5, Germantown; 6, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 7, Wauwatosa East; 8, Hartland Arrowhead; 9, New Berlin United (New Berlin Eisenhower/New Berlin West); 10, Westosha Central.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!