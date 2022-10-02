Meet Waunakee's Payton Maly in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Payton Maly of Waunakee.

Payton Maly, Sr., Waunakee

Sport: Girls volleyball.

Key achievements: Payton started out as a defensive specialist as a freshman and that didn't last long as she had an incredible growth spurt. Payton started on varsity last year as a right-side hitter and now has been moved to middle. This is the first team that Waunakee coach Anne Denkert has seen a player move to three different positions in four seasons of volleyball.

Favorite athletic memory: Being conference champions last year.

Favorite class: Sports psychology.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Playing in the Fall Festival tournament in Plainfield, Illinois.

Quotable: “Payton is a very kindhearted person and loves to compete.” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said. “She has been one of the most versatile players we have had in the program.”