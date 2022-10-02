 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS | SPOTLIGHT

Meet Waunakee's Payton Maly in this week's high school sports spotlight

Middleton senior Sierra Pertzborn discusses her volleyball career and what it's like to be the daughter of the football coach on Sept. 22 at Middleton High School. 

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Payton Maly of Waunakee.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Payton Maly, Sr., Waunakee

Sport: Girls volleyball.

Key achievements: Payton started out as a defensive specialist as a freshman and that didn't last long as she had an incredible growth spurt. Payton started on varsity last year as a right-side hitter and now has been moved to middle. This is the first team that Waunakee coach Anne Denkert has seen a player move to three different positions in four seasons of volleyball.

Favorite athletic memory: Being conference champions last year.

Favorite class: Sports psychology.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Playing in the Fall Festival tournament in Plainfield, Illinois.

Quotable: “Payton is a very kindhearted person and loves to compete.” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said. “She has been one of the most versatile players we have had in the program.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

