Meet Waunakee's Payton Maly in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Payton Maly of Waunakee.
Key achievements: Payton started out as a defensive specialist as a freshman and that didn't last long as she had an incredible growth spurt. Payton started on varsity last year as a right-side hitter and now has been moved to middle. This is the first team that Waunakee coach Anne Denkert has seen a player move to three different positions in four seasons of volleyball. Favorite athletic memory: Being conference champions last year. Favorite class: Sports psychology. Favorite place to compete on the road: Playing in the Fall Festival tournament in Plainfield, Illinois. Quotable: “Payton is a very kindhearted person and loves to compete.” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said. “She has been one of the most versatile players we have had in the program.”
Photos: Waunakee football defeats Middleton 17-14
Waunakee's David Emerich (15) catches a pass during the first half against Middleton at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Avery Passini (25) breaks up a pass intended for Waunakee's Robert Booker on Aug. 26.
Middleton's Gabe Passini scores a touchdown against Waunakee during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Corey Marionneaux (5) celebrates a touchdown scored by Robert Booker (9) against Middleton during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Gabe Passini passes the ball during the first half Aug. 26 against Waunakee.
The Waunakee cheerleaders practice their routines prior to a game featuring the Waunakee Warriors and the Middleton Cardinals at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
The Waunakee Warriors take to the field to take on the Middleton Cardinals at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Wade Bryan (99) tackles Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini during the second half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's David Emerich (15)runs the ball during the first half against Middleton at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee teammates Danny Cotter (26), Rykker Cardenas (28) and Joey Thomas (69) celebrate a Warrior touchdown against Middleton during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee Head Coach Pat Rice prepares to talk to a referee during the first half against Middleton at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Garett Lenzendorf (12) throws a pass as Middleton's Jack Madigan (45) prepares for the tackle during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Avery Passini tackles Waunakee's Robert Booker on Aug. 26.
Waunakee players stretch and warm up before taking on Middleton at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
