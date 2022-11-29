Meet the 2022 Wisconsin State Journal girls volleyball All-Area team

The 2022 high school girls volleyball season is over and there was a large amount of talent around the area, which led to lengthy playoff runs by a couple of the teams.

Sauk Prairie had one of the better seasons this season, leading to multiple All-State players. Middleton had some very talented players as well as a lengthy playoff run. Middleton senior Sierra Pertzborn earned Player of the Year in the Big Eight Conference and Middleton's Maddie Vogel was named the conference's Coach of the Year.

Those two weren’t the only ones to find success on the court.

Here is the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area girls volleyball team.

Player of the year: Annika Braund, senior, hitter, Sauk Prairie.

Braund became “that big player that performs great in big matches” for the Eagles, according to coach Amy Schlimgen, who said she was happy to see her star player never caving into the pressure and seemed to thrive in it during her senior season.

At the state tournament, she had a career-high 21 kills in the final against Xavier and 20 kills in the semifinal against Wisconsin Lutheran. She finished her career with 708 kills and 594 digs.

Braund was a unanimous first-team All-State player in Division 2, one of six Sauk Prairie players to earn All-State honors. Braund was one of two unanimous first-team players in the Badger West Conference along with Madison Edgewood senior Addie Schmotzer. Both were also co-Players of the Year in the conference as well.

She finished the season with 389 kills, 59 aces, a 92.9 serve percentage, 251 digs, 34 blocks. She led the Eagles to a WIAA Division 2 state runner-up finish and was on the All-State Tournament team.

Braund does plan on playing volleyball in college and is still figuring out how to go about it, according to Schlimgen.

Coach of the year: Amy Schlimgen, Sauk Prairie.

Schlimgen led the Eagles to a 47-4 overall record and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. Sauk Prairie finished in the Badger West Conference with an 11-1 record. The Eagles lost to Edgewood in the championship game of the conference meet. Sauk Prairie was ranked in the top 10 of Division 2 throughout the season by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association; in the final five weeks of the season, it was ranked in the top two.

First team: Hitters — Sierra Pertzborn, sr., Middleton. Anni Braund, sr., Sauk Prairie. Gwen Crull, sr., McFarland. Setter – Ava Dean, jr., McFarland. Libero — Amelia Albers, sr., Stoughton. At large — Addie Schmotzer, sr., hitter, Edgewood; Ally Saleh, sr., hitter, Waunakee.

Second team: Hitters — Jordan LaScala, sr., Middleton. Maggie Hartwig, sr., Sauk Prairie. Gillian Koning, jr., Edgewood. Setter — Evin Jordee, sr., Middleton. Libero — Maggie Paulios, sr., McFarland. At large — Jenna Pistono, sr., setter, Sauk Prairie; Alexis Klemm, sr., setter, Sauk Prairie.

Honorable mention: Hitters — Brooklyn Tortorice, jr., Monona Grove. Ainsley Pennekamp, jr., McFarland. Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest. Setter — Sami Norton, sr., Mount Horeb. Libero — Ellery Apel, jr., Sauk Prairie. At large — Jozie Braund, jr., hitter, Sauk Prairie; Laura Kisting, sr., hitter, Verona.