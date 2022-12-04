Meet the 2022 boys volleyball award winners and All-Area team

Middleton represented the Madison area at the WIAA boys volleyball state tournament in November, advancing to the quarterfinals.

That led to the Cardinals being a significant part of this year’s All-Area boys volleyball team.

Player of the year

Ben Heise, sr., right-side hitter, Middleton — The 6-foot-5 Heise was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches’ All-State team. He was a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight and the league player of the year for the conference champions. He had 12 kills in a WIAA state quarterfinal against Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Coach of the year

Rob Kleinschmidt, Middleton — Kleinschmidt led the Cardinals to the Big Eight championship, the top seed at sectionals, the sectional title (with a 3-1 victory over second-seeded Madison Memorial) and the state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. Fifth-seeded Middleton dropped a 3-1 decision to fourth-seeded Catholic Memorial in the state quarterfinals. Catholic Memorial went on to win the title.

All-Area boys volleyball team

First team

Hitters — Ben Heise, sr., right-side hitter, Middleton; Ambrose Engling, jr., outside hitter, Middleton; Ben Krumbach, sr., outside hitter, Madison Memorial.

Setter — Brody Stuttgen, jr., Middleton.

Libero — Alexander Heuer, sr., Middleton.

At large — Justice Koning, jr., middle blocker, Madison Memorial; Henry Possell, so., outside hitter, Madison West.

Honorable mention

JJ Ross, sr., outside hitter, Madison La Follette; Tristan Simkowski, jr., setter, Madison Memorial; Max Levihn-Karls, sr., outside hitter, Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day; Greg Smith, jr., outside hitter, Madison East; Noah Freeman, sr., outside hitter, Madison La Follette; Dawson Joe, jr., libero, Madison Memorial; Kaden Fosdick, sr., outside hitter, Middleton.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.