Meet Middleton volleyball's Eliana Ross in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Eliana Ross of Middleton.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Eliana Ross, Sr., Middleton

Sport: Volleyball.

By the numbers: Ross has 215 digs, 36 assists, 24 aces and four kills on the season as of Oct. 11.

Favorite athletic memory: Junior year of high school, I came back from a week of having COVID-19 and a week of no practice to play Waunakee for our sectional game to move on to the sectional finals. After being gone from my team and from practice for so long, the energy in the gym and my connections with my teammates made the win so much more exciting and a fantastic memory.

Favorite class: Anatomy and Physiology.

Favorite gym: I love competing at our home court where the energy is always through the roof. The cheering from our parents and the student section creates an amazing atmosphere.

Quotable: “Eliana is a special player for many reasons," Middleton coach Madelyn Vogel said. "Since her sophomore year, she has brought a consistency to our back row that any team would be lucky to have. She plays with a lot of grit and is a supportive, positive teammate no matter the circumstances."