McIntosh sisters lead Verona past Sun Prairie in volleyball

Verona coach Jillian Bauer said the McIntosh sisters have a special connection on the court.

“They really do,” Bauer said. “Reagan is a kid who is extremely receptive to any kind of feedback and will do anything she can to make her hitters’ lives easier, which out of a setter, you can’t really ask for anything more. They have a relationship where they can give each other that look and they can roll with it, which is pretty special.”

Senior setter Lily Schellpfeffer led Sun Prairie (6-12-1, 1-1) with 19 assists. Senior outside hitter Sienna Roling had eight kills, senior libero Maddie Wirtz-Olsen totaled 24 digs, senior right-side hitter Hannah Krah had three blocks and junior Brooke LaBuwi totaled two service aces.

“I felt we didn’t come alive until the third set,” said Bryttany Dove, Sun Prairie’s first co-head coach with Alivia Holman. “I felt those first two sets we started out slow. … The third set and the fourth set was a really good showing of who our girls are. If we play like that consistently, we should have a really good season.”

Verona was in control the first two sets before Sun Prairie battled back in the third.