McIntosh sisters lead Verona past Sun Prairie in volleyball

SUN PRAIRIE — As Delaney McIntosh savors her senior year for the Verona girls volleyball team, she also is relishing a second varsity opportunity to play alongside her younger sister.
The sister act of Delaney and Reagan McIntosh, a sophomore who’s the team's setter, combined with senior Claudia Bobb, who had a match-high 17 kills, in leading Verona to a four-set victory over host Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference match Tuesday night.
Delaney McIntosh, who’s committed to Colorado State as a defensive specialist and libero, totaled 24 digs and three service aces and was a hitting threat in her six-rotation role for Verona, which earned a 25-20, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21 victory.
Reagan McIntosh had 33 assists and three blocks for the Wildcats (15-3 overall, 2-0 Big Eight).
“This is my second season playing with her and it’s just such a privilege to be able to play and compete with her,” Delaney McIntosh said about her sister. “It’s been great. She’s a quick learner. She’s fit in right where we needed her. We have that sister connection. It’s great stuff.
“As siblings, we can read each other pretty well. If one of us is struggling, the other one is there. The whole team is there if anyone is struggling, but my sister, especially, is there to pick me up. She makes me feel more confident in myself and my abilities and I hope I am able to replenish the same for her.”
Verona coach Jillian Bauer said the McIntosh sisters have a special connection on the court.
“They really do,” Bauer said. “Reagan is a kid who is extremely receptive to any kind of feedback and will do anything she can to make her hitters’ lives easier, which out of a setter, you can’t really ask for anything more. They have a relationship where they can give each other that look and they can roll with it, which is pretty special.”
Senior setter Lily Schellpfeffer led Sun Prairie (6-12-1, 1-1) with 19 assists. Senior outside hitter Sienna Roling had eight kills, senior libero Maddie Wirtz-Olsen totaled 24 digs, senior right-side hitter Hannah Krah had three blocks and junior Brooke LaBuwi totaled two service aces.
“I felt we didn’t come alive until the third set,” said Bryttany Dove, Sun Prairie’s first co-head coach with Alivia Holman. “I felt those first two sets we started out slow. … The third set and the fourth set was a really good showing of who our girls are. If we play like that consistently, we should have a really good season.”
Verona was in control the first two sets before Sun Prairie battled back in the third.
“We took care of our side of the court in all aspects,” Bauer said. “Our ball control was pretty spot-on in the first two sets. In that third set, we had a lot of unforced errors. When you grant a team like Sun Prairie five points from the get-go, it’s hard to come back, when you dig yourself a hole.”
Verona rallied from an 11-6 deficit in the fourth set and scored the final five points of the match after trailing 21-20. Delaney McIntosh had a back-row kill, giving the Wildcats a 22-21 lead.
Bobb, a six-rotation player who has committed to Southern Illinois as a back-row player, came through with a kill for a 24-21 lead. Reagan McIntosh’s kill wrapped up the victory.
Dove and Holman have taken over as co-head coaches this season, replacing longtime coach T.J. Rantala.
Rantala stepped down to spend more time with her family after leading the Cardinals to the Division 1 state tournament semifinals during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
“I’m very grateful because T.J. helped create such a strong program,” Dove said. “I have so many talented girls.”
Delaney McIntosh believed the Wildcats showed “a team effort” to secure the victory.
“Sun Prairie always is a competitive match,” she said. “It was a matter of just coming together as a team and making sure our energy (stayed high) and our bench is fired-up. Or defense really hung in there. We just wanted to make sure we were executing on our side of the net.”
High school girls volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald headlines 10 players you need to know this season
Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
DeNoyer, a middle hitter who’s a four-year starter, was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team for the fall 2020 season for Lakeside Lutheran, which finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood
North Dakota State commit Barth, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was a second-team selection on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020. She helped the Crusaders win a sectional title last year, but Edgewood withdrew prior to the state tournament due to health protocols with the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood
Marquette commit Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter, was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020, for Edgewood’s sectional champion and state qualifier (prior to withdrawing).
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.
Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland
Pennekamp, a six-rotation hitter, was a second-team choice on the WVCA All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring spring as McFarland advanced to play eventual champion Appleton North in the state semifinals.
Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie
South Dakota State commit Schlimgen, a libero and defensive standout, was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season for state qualifier Sauk Prairie. She’s seeking to reach 1,000 career digs despite missing her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie
Wright State commit Shadewald, an outside hitter, was a first-team pick on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall 2020 season when Sauk Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals.
Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona
Bobb, an outside hitter, is planning to attend Southern Illinois next year, according to Verona coach Jillian Bauer.
Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona
McIntosh, an outside hitter planning to attend Colorado State next year, and Bobb will look to lead Verona to a top spot in the Big Eight Conference.
Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo
Riege, a libero, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA Division 3 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season. She’s approaching the school record for digs for Waterloo, which finished as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up in fall 2020.