McFarland's Maddy Fortune makes college decision for volleyball
McFarland's Maddy Fortune commits to UW-Stevens Point for volleyball. 

Maddy Fortune, who will be a senior at McFarland this school year, announced on Twitter Wednesday that she plans to attend UW-Stevens Point and compete in volleyball.

Fortune, a setter, was a first-team all-conference selection in girls volleyball in the Rock Valley Conference during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring.

Fortune had 23 assists for McFarland against top-seeded and top-ranked Appleton North during a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal in the alternate fall season in the spring state tournament at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales. Appleton North defeated fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked McFarland 25-19, 25-15, 25-19.

McFarland normally has played in Division 2.

The Spartans are coached by Trish Fortune, Maddy’s mother.

Maddy Fortune tweeted: “I am very excited to announce that I have committed to UW Stevens Point to continue my academic and volleyball career. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches. Go Pointers!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

