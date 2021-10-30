McFarland's defense leads way in surprise sweep of Sauk Prairie in WIAA girls volleyball sectional final

McFARLAND — Two and a half months ago when the season began, the McFarland girls volleyball team had a pretty clear understanding of what needed to be done in order to claim a third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“We knew we had the offensive skills,” Spartans coach Trish Fortune said, “but we knew we needed to work on our defensive game to be able to face the top hitters.”
And?
“And they’ve really absorbed all that defensive talk.”
Never more evident than in Saturday night’s WIAA Division 2 sectional championship match against Sauk Prairie.
Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp had 20 digs, senior libero Holly Casucci had 14 and senior setter Mady Fortune had 13 — the leaders in that department for the Spartans, who had 73 in all and were hardly ever on their heels en route to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of the Eagles.
“Our defense was insane,” said Fortune, who also matched her season average in assists (10.5 per set) with 30 on the night. “We had some really good ups and we hustled after every ball, and defense brings offense.”
That was especially true in the second and third sets.
McFarland scored the first four points of the second set, led 6-2 on an ace by Gwen Crull — she had a match-high three on the night — and then a couple points later went on a 14-4 run to take a commanding 20-8 lead.
The key? You guessed it, defense.
“Getting that good pass or getting a dig, and being in system,” Trish Fortune said. “And I felt that we were in system and able to use all three of our hitters — our frontcourt — just because we were in system so much and we were able to get them out of system.”
McFarland also served better in the final two sets, with six errors over those two sets after five in the first.
“Their serves kept us out of system,” said Eagles outside hitter Aida Shadewald, an NCAA Division I recruit headed to Wright State University, “and we weren’t able to swing and score.”
That, in turn, also led to a balanced attack.
Pennekamp had 13 kills — she also had two aces and a pair of blocks — while senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds had 11 kills and Crull had eight.
The third set wasn’t quite as one-sided as the second, with Sauk Prairie remaining within striking distance most of the way — trailing by just one as late as when it was 13-12 — before running out of gas down the stretch.
In the first set, the Eagles (45-4) — the top-ranked team in Division 2 in the final coaches poll of the regular season — were in it right until the end.
The set was tied on seven different occasions, the last time when it was 18-all. And after McFarland (39-2), ranked third in the final poll, had set point at 24-20, Shadewald landed back-to-back kills to breathe life back into Sauk Prairie’s chances.
But a hitting error ended it and the Spartans — whose trip to state last season came in the spring as part of the alternate fall season that was spawned by the pandemic — took the early advantage.
Sauk Prairie led a couple times early in that first set, but its 7-6 lead would turn out to be its last of the contest.
The result was a sweep, something neither side expected given that this match pitted two of the top three teams in the state rankings.
Trish Fortune certainly didn’t expect it.
“I didn’t,” she said. “However, we’ve really been working on our defense a lot — defense and passing — and that came out tonight.
“Our digs to kill was the key.”
So, too, it turns out, was the way things went in Thursday night’s sectional semifinals — a match the Spartans won in five sets after dropping the first set and trailing in the fifth set.
“That really helped our grit,” Maddy Fortune said. “We just knew that we weren’t going to give up no matter what, and that helped us come out really strong.”
“They just really looked like they wanted it a little more,” added Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen. “They were a lot faster — they reacted to stuff better than we did tonight.
“We have the firepower, but they blocked us a bunch of times and then we made too many errors.”
Errors were not a problem for the Spartans. Quite the opposite, as a matter of fact.
“It was a really good team,” Rounds said of facing Sauk Prairie, “but we just came out and really played better than we even knew we could.”
“Congrats to them, they deserve it,” added Schlimgen. “They just played lights out.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.