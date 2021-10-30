McFarland's defense leads way in surprise sweep of Sauk Prairie in WIAA girls volleyball sectional final

The key? You guessed it, defense.

“Getting that good pass or getting a dig, and being in system,” Trish Fortune said. “And I felt that we were in system and able to use all three of our hitters — our frontcourt — just because we were in system so much and we were able to get them out of system.”

McFarland also served better in the final two sets, with six errors over those two sets after five in the first.

“Their serves kept us out of system,” said Eagles outside hitter Aida Shadewald, an NCAA Division I recruit headed to Wright State University, “and we weren’t able to swing and score.”

That, in turn, also led to a balanced attack.

Pennekamp had 13 kills — she also had two aces and a pair of blocks — while senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds had 11 kills and Crull had eight.

The third set wasn’t quite as one-sided as the second, with Sauk Prairie remaining within striking distance most of the way — trailing by just one as late as when it was 13-12 — before running out of gas down the stretch.

In the first set, the Eagles (45-4) — the top-ranked team in Division 2 in the final coaches poll of the regular season — were in it right until the end.