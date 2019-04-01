McFarland senior Ashley East has committed to Bemidji State University for women’s volleyball, McFarland coach Trish Fortune said in a recent announcement on Twitter.
The 6-foot East was a right-side hitter for McFarland.
The left-handed East was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area team.
She was a second-team pick on the WVCA Division 2 all-state team.
East was a first-team all-conference selection in the Rock Valley Conference for the Spartans, who reached a Division 2 sectional final.
Fortune said on Twitter on “McFarland Volleyball:" “It’s official! Ashley East is continuing her volleyball and academic career at Bemidji State! There is no doubt she will do great things there! Congratulations Ashley!”
Bemidji State is located in Bemidji, Minnesota.
East had 508 kills, 315 digs, 57 blocks and 35 aces and hit 39 percent on her kill attempts, according to the McFarland Thistle.
East also played basketball for McFarland, which won the Rock Valley in girls basketball.