McFARLAND — When McFarland operates at peak efficiency, girls volleyball coach Trish Fortune sees her team moving in perfect concert.
The Spartans’ back row delivers proper passes to senior setter Lizzy Fortune, who then has a variety of weapons from which to choose.
The front-row options — including sophomore left-side hitter Avery Pennekamp, junior middle blocker Katie Hildebrandt and sophomore right-side hitter Hannah Rounds — make life easier for Fortune’s decision-making and help McFarland’s entire attack work in harmony.
The second-seeded and host Spartans showed off that offense and tough serving Thursday night, rolling over seventh-seeded Dodgeville 25-3, 25-11, 25-18 in a WIAA Division 2 girls volleyball regional semifinal.
“We have a really, really balanced attack,” Trish Fortune said. “I think that is what teams have seen when they’ve played us, `Where is that ball going?’ ’’ … I just feel like our back court works so well with our front court.
“It’s like a square dance. It’s like they are all dancing together. The moves complement each other. That’s what I see. It’s like a fine dance. … Without one piece, without one step, you can’t do the next.”
The 5-foot-10 Pennekamp had a match-high 11 kills, the 6-2 Hildebrandt added six kills and two blocks and 5-9 sophomore Maddy Fortune recorded five service aces for Rock Valley Conference dual and tournament champion McFarland (33-3), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
“I think we have been really playing together as a team and just all working as one,’’ said the 5-7 Lizzy Fortune, who had a match-high 22 assists. “It really helps that we have a lot of good team chemistry this year.”
The Spartans advanced to Saturday night’s regional championship and will meet sixth-seeded Sauk Prairie, which upended third-seeded and sixth-ranked Madison Edgewood 3-0 on Thursday.
“This group is just unbelievable,” Trish Fortune said. “I have a group of girls that is passionate and competitive. They all accept their roles, they all want what is best for each other and they all love to win. And they have fun doing it.”
A year ago, then-senior right-side hitter Ashley East was the primary offensive focus for McFarland, which fell to eventual state champion East Troy in a Division 2 sectional final.
“It was great having Ashley,” Lizzy Fortune said. “But it is nice to spread out the (opponent’s block), so that the other team doesn’t know where we are going as much. It helps me because with one player they can camp out on her, so it’s harder for her to get more kills. Now we can spread it out a bunch and the block doesn’t know where we are going.”
Lizzy Fortune said she enjoys playing with her sister Maddy and having her mother as coach. Trish Fortune — who’s been head coach for 19 years with Marty Kvalheim as her assistant — surpassed 400 coaching victories this season (she’s at 410).
“My sister and I are two years apart and we get along very well,” Lizzy Fortune said. “My mom is definitely my coach in the gym and my mom at home. We try not to interfere (with those roles) so that it doesn’t cause any problems.”
Lizzy Fortune served on nine consecutive points as McFarland built a 10-0 lead in the first set.
“We know it’s a pass-serve game,” Lizzy Fortune said. “If we can get (the opponents) out of system, they have a lot of trouble.”
Dodgeville, which finished 23-10, was led by junior JoJo Heimerl with four kills and senior setter Grace Borne with 10 assists. Dodgeville first-year coach Nicole Hottmann said the third set was more representative of the Dodgers’ style of play.
“I think we played scared and tight in the first two sets and it was apparent to everyone in the gym tonight,” Hottmann said.
Dodgeville defeated 10th-seeded Prairie du Chien on Tuesday, but Hottmann said the Dodgers struggled to adjust to the Spartans’ faster offensive tempo.
“They had a couple big hits right out of the gates in the first set and that was the point we started to pump our brakes a little and play more timid, instead of going after the balls and playing aggressively,” Hottmann said. “They are a good serving team. Our serve-receive definitely struggled the first two sets. They did a good job mixing it up (on offense).”
Dodgeville 3 11 18
McFarland 25 25 25
Dodgeville (leaders): Kills – J. Heimerl 4, Ruhland 3, Argall 3; Blocks – Argall 1, Ruhland 1; Service aces – L. Heimerl 2; Assists – Borne 10; Digs – Alfred 4.
McFarland: Kills – Pennekamp 11, Hildebrandt 6; Blocks – Hildenbrandt 2; Service aces – M. Fortune 5; Assists – L. Fortune 22; Digs – Eggers 14.