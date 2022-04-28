 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McFarland names girls volleyball coach; Sun Prairie seeks swimming coaches

Trish Fortune

McFarland's Trish Fortune talks to her team during the third set of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship match.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

McFarland has named Tommy Moriarty as its girls volleyball coach, Spartans athletic director Paul Ackley said Thursday.

Moriarty replaces longtime coach Trish Fortune, who stepped down to spend more time with her family.

Moriarty, hired to fill roles as coach and a mathematics teacher at McFarland, served as an assistant coach for Watertown last fall, Ackley said.

He’s also been an assistant with the Neenah and Appleton North programs, including when those schools won WIAA state titles (Neenah in 2016) and Appleton North (in the alternate fall season in the spring in 2021), Ackley said.

“We are excited to have him,” Ackley said. “He brings in a lot of experiences in volleyball.”

Moriarty, an Appleton East graduate, played volleyball at UW-Eau Claire and also was a student assistant coach there, Ackley said.

McFarland (40-3) finished as the WIAA Division 2 state runner-up last fall. The Spartans defeated Pewaukee 3-1 in a semifinal, before dropping a 3-1 decision to Luxemburg-Casco in the final at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

It was McFarland’s third state appearance under Fortune and the school’s fourth overall.

Fortune, who became the Spartans’ head coach in 2001 after serving as an assistant in 1999 and 2000, compiled a 466-228 record at McFarland.

Sun Prairie seeks swimming coaches

Konrad Plomedahl stepped down as Sun Prairie girls swimming and diving coach, Sun Prairie athletic director and activities director Eric Nee confirmed.

Plomedahl was named coach in April, 2020, replacing longtime coach Nancy Harms.

In addition to the girls swimming coach opening for Sun Prairie East in 2022-23, Nee said the school district is seeking coaches for the boys and girls swimming programs at Sun Prairie West, which opens for the 2022-23 school year.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

