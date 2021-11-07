McFarland can't match intensity, loses WIAA championship to Luxemburg-Casco for 2nd time in 3 years

ASHWAUBENON — There aren’t many prep girls volleyball teams in the state of Wisconsin that can win 40 or more matches.
Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco and second-seeded McFarland both entered Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state championship match at the Resch Center with that achievement.
Unfortunately for the McFarland faithful, Luxemburg-Casco posted a 25-17, 25-15, 27-29, 25-15 victory to collect its third consecutive state title.
“This season was super fun,” McFarland senior Maddy Fortune said. “A lot of us have been playing together for so long. We were like family out there. It’s been really special.”
McFarland made it to state the past three seasons and for the second time walked away with the runner-up trophy. McFarland also lost in 2019 in a sweep (25-21, 25-17, 25-23) to Luxemburg-Casco.
The McFarland players knew it was going to be a long day after the first two sets. Luxemburg-Casco ended the first set on a 11-5 run and the second set on a 13-0 run.
“We ended up switching defenses during that first set,” McFarland coach Trish Fortune said. “I think that helped us for sure. ... They definitely had control of the match.
“That’s the thing with volleyball, you have to start out quick. You have to start out quick. That’s something we’ve been able to do really well all season, but tonight we didn’t. A lot of it is credit to their serves and credit to their offense in general. They didn’t allow us to start out as quick as we wanted to.”
Avery Pennekamp led McFarland with 13 kills, Hannah Rounds had nine and Ainsley Pennekamp added eight. Avery Pennekamp finished with a team-high 19 digs, while Holly Casucci had 15 and Rounds had 13.
Luxemburg-Casco had 59 kills to McFarland’s 41. Grace Holschuh led the attack with 23 kills, while teammate Autumn Flynn had 14 and Kylie Hanson contributed with nine.
That offensive firepower gave Luxemburg-Casco the advantage much of the afternoon, especially that 13-0 run to end the second set.
“I think it was just pure excitement,” Holschuh said. “Each time we got another point in that run, we’d get more energetic and more excited. I didn’t think they could stop us during that run.”
McFarland finally found a way to stop Luxemburg-Casco in the third set as it built a 19-14 lead.
“I think our resiliency really kicked in there,” Maddy Fortune said. “With a lot of seniors on the floor, none of us really wanted to be with the silver (ball). We really picked up our defense there, which helped us a lot.”
Luxemburg-Casco eventually tied the match 24-24 off an ace by McKenna Day when the ball nicked the top of the net, rolled to the right and fell on the McFarland side.
“It’s like your heart stops for a second like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Holschuh said. “Then it went over, and we just went crazy. It was such a special moment during that match.”
“It felt like an eternity,” Luxemburg-Casco’s Emma Johnson said. “I was just sitting there and was like, ‘Please let it go over.’ I believed in McKenna. I knew she was going to get it. Once that ball hit the floor, I just went crazy. It felt so good.”
After the two teams traded points, McFarland was able to close out the third set with a 3-0 run to keep its season alive — but only temporarily.
LUXEMBURG-CASCO 3, MCFARLAND 1
McFarland 17 15 29 15
Luxemburg-Casco 25 25 27 25
McFarland stats: Kills – Avery Pennekamp 13, Hannah Rounds 9, Ainsley Pennekamp 8, Gwen Crull 7. Assists – Maddy Fortune 37. Aces – Maddy Fortune 2. Digs – Avery Pennekamp 19, Hannah Rounds 13, Holly Casucci 15, Maddy Fortune 9. Blocks – Gwen Crull 1, Avery Pennekamp 1.
Luxemburg-Casco stats: Kills – Grace Holschuh 23, Autumn Flynn 14, Kylie Hanson 9, Isabella Otradovec 7. Assists – Emma Johnson 48. Aces – Grace Holschuh 2. Digs – Emma Johnson 12, Payton Kaminski 12, Brooke Vande Hel 12, Grace Holschuh 11, McKenna Day 8. Blocks – Autumn Flynn 1, Kylie Hanson 1.