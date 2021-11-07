McFarland can't match intensity, loses WIAA championship to Luxemburg-Casco for 2nd time in 3 years

ASHWAUBENON — There aren’t many prep girls volleyball teams in the state of Wisconsin that can win 40 or more matches.

Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco and second-seeded McFarland both entered Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state championship match at the Resch Center with that achievement.

Unfortunately for the McFarland faithful, Luxemburg-Casco posted a 25-17, 25-15, 27-29, 25-15 victory to collect its third consecutive state title.

“This season was super fun,” McFarland senior Maddy Fortune said. “A lot of us have been playing together for so long. We were like family out there. It’s been really special.”

McFarland made it to state the past three seasons and for the second time walked away with the runner-up trophy. McFarland also lost in 2019 in a sweep (25-21, 25-17, 25-23) to Luxemburg-Casco.

The McFarland players knew it was going to be a long day after the first two sets. Luxemburg-Casco ended the first set on a 11-5 run and the second set on a 13-0 run.

“We ended up switching defenses during that first set,” McFarland coach Trish Fortune said. “I think that helped us for sure. ... They definitely had control of the match.