Madison Memorial's Cooper Lundal commits for men's volleyball
Madison Memorial's Cooper Lundal commits for men's volleyball

Madison Memorial senior Cooper Lundal has committed to North Central College and plans to play men’s volleyball, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

Lundal was an honorable-mention all-conference boys volleyball selection in the Big Eight Conference in 2019 and played his first club season this past winter on Madison Elite’s U-18 team, according to information from Schlitz.

He was a letterwinner as a sophomore and junior and is set to be a captain as a senior for the Spartans’ boys volleyball team, which is scheduled to play in the WIAA alternative fall season in the spring.

North Central College, located in Naperville, Illinois, is an NCAA Division III program.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

