Madison Memorial's Cooper Lundal commits for men's volleyball

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison Memorial senior Cooper Lundal has committed to North Central College and plans to play men’s volleyball, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

Lundal was an honorable-mention all-conference boys volleyball selection in the Big Eight Conference in 2019 and played his first club season this past winter on Madison Elite’s U-18 team, according to information from Schlitz.

He was a letterwinner as a sophomore and junior and is set to be a captain as a senior for the Spartans’ boys volleyball team, which is scheduled to play in the WIAA alternative fall season in the spring.

North Central College, located in Naperville, Illinois, is an NCAA Division III program.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.