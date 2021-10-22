Madison Memorial turns back upset bid

The Spartans regained momentum with a 5-0 run that included a huge block from junior Rowan Schreiber, allowing them to go up 22-16. But the Regents answered with another big run. West scored nine of the next 10 points, including eight in a row, to pull out the 25-23 win.

Most of those points came with Huie serving for the Regents.

“She’s got a really good serve and was really on tonight,” West coach Ben Sperstad said of Huie. “She maybe missed one or two serves and was really pushing them deep, so their whole offense was moving deep. Our main goal tonight was to limit their middle attacks, because they just have big middles and she did a really good job pushing them back.”

Both teams went on runs early in the third set and played to a 19-all tie. Memorial seized control with a 4-0 run that included a tip kill from sophomore Haley Smith that gave the Spartans a 23-19 lead. West got within 23-21 after a kill from senior Madeline Arpaci-Dusseau, but two straight kills from Memorial senior Nicole Konrad gave the Spartans a 25-21 victory and 2-1 lead.