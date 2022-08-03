Madison Memorial selects girls volleyball coach

Seghan Northey has been named Madison Memorial girls volleyball coach.

Northey, a 2018 Madison Memorial graduate, played four years for the Spartans as an outside hitter and middle hitter. She was a three-year varsity starter and twice received All-Big Eight honors, athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said in announcing the hire Wednesday.

WIAA volleyball practices begin Aug. 15. Competitions can begin Aug. 23.

She replaces Karyn Jordahl-Burcum.

Schlitz said Northey is excited to return to her “home gym.”

“Seghan takes pride in coaching with respect, empathy, passion, and inspiration,” Schlitz wrote in an email. “She has cultivated these points from interacting with many outstanding school and club coaches. This includes her Memorial High School coach, Karyn Jordahl-Burcum, who encouraged Seghan to step into this new role.”

After high school, Northey continued her education at Edgewood College, studying graphic design and also playing volleyball.

“Being a student herself, Seghan understands the importance of education,” Schlitz wrote. “Having the opportunity to learn and earn an education comes before being an athlete and she expects her players to perform as strongly in the classroom as they do on the court. She will support the player’s educational goals and athletic development as a tandem process.”

Sixth-seeded Memorial defeated 11th-seeded Madison West 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal before dropping a 3-1 decision to third-seeded Waunakee in a regional final last season.

Sun Prairie West adds soccer coach

Sun Prairie West recently named Alyssa Weymier its girls soccer coach.

Sun Prairie West is a new school opening for the 2022-23 school year.

“Alyssa has a clear vision and mission for our Sun Prairie West girls' soccer program,” Sun Prairie West dean of athletics and activities LaRon Ragsdale wrote in an email. “Along with her clear vision and mission, she brings a vast amount of knowledge and skills to the table to not only lead these young athletes on the field but impact their lives off the field.

"It was evident that she understands how to develop practice plans to meet the needs of athletes at varying ability levels and add deep insight to achieving high goals set by our student-athletes.”

Weymier has played soccer and served as a club soccer coach, Ragsdale said.

Weymier grew up in Germantown.

She was a four-year starter for Germantown and played club soccer with FC Milwaukee before continuing her playing career at the University of Wisconsin while studying to be an elementary educator, according to information from Weymier. After graduation, she was on the Madison 56ers’ coaching staff, working with the girls program.