Madison Memorial has named Eric Peterson as its boys volleyball coach, Spartans athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said Monday.
Peterson replaces Steve Collins, who stepped down after the season.
Peterson served as the Spartans’ JV boys volleyball coach this fall.
Schlitz in an email thanked Collins for his six years as coach and wrote about Peterson: “As the JV boys volleyball coach this year and a Memorial alum we are confident the transition will go very smoothly and look forward to continuing to grow the program.”
Peterson is a 2015 Madison Memorial graduate who played three years of volleyball and four years of baseball for the Spartans, according to information provided by Schlitz.
Peterson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sport management from UW-La Crosse this past spring. He played NCVF club volleyball for three seasons at UW-La Crosse and earned Wisconsin Volleyball Conference all-conference recognition for the 2019 spring season.
Collins is the Spartans' longtime boys basketball coach.