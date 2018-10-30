Madison Memorial senior Abbey Maier was named to the first team and was selected as player of the year in the Big Eight Conference when the all-conference team for girls volleyball was announced.
Verona’s Kelly Annen was named coach of the year in the Big Eight.
Sun Prairie was the conference regular-season champion, with Verona second. Sun Prairie also was the conference tournament champion.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
Amanda Carlson, sr., Janesville Craig
Hannah Flottmeyer, sr., Middleton
Amelia Hust, jr., Verona
Morgan Jensen, sr., Sun Prairie
Ayona Johnson, sr., La Follette
Maddy Kelley, jr., Verona
Abbey Maier, sr., Madison Memorial
K.J. McNabb, jr., Sun Prairie
Taylor Salmon, sr., Janesville Craig
Lily Welti, sr., Middleton
Player of the Year: Abbey Maier, Madison Memorial.
Coach of the Year: Kelly Annen, Verona.
SECOND TEAM
Payton Addink, so., Sun Prairie; Sophie Alexander, sr., Verona; Paige Buske, sr., Madison East; Skylar Flood, sr., Janesville Craig; Keller Frinzi, sr., Middleton; Julianna Getka, sr., Janesville Parker; Josie Halbleib, so., Sun Prairie; Maia Johnson, so., Madison Memorial; Lily Stockheimer, sr., Janesville Craig; Brynn Swanson, so., Beloit Memorial.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beloit Memorial: Rebekkah DeKok, so.; Meghan Drucker, jr.
Janesville Craig: Lauren Glissendorf, jr.
Janesville Parker: Alissa Anderson, sr.; Shay Riley, jr.; Jayda Schober, fr.
Madison East: Mary Fadele, jr.; Lea Krasniqi, sr.
Madison La Follette: Allaynah Johnson, sr.; Jymeni Willoughby, jr.
Madison West: Hannah Berns, sr.; Bryn Gunther, sr.; Abby Hoke, sr.
Madison Memorial: Lydia Helle, so.; Lauren Wolters, so.
Middleton: Olivia Farin, sr.; Rachael Roberts, sr.
Sun Prairie: Gabby Braatz, sr.; Holly McCloskey, sr.
Verona: Jordan Armstrong, jr.; Claudia Bobb, fr.; Megan Touchett, jr.