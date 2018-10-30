Try 1 month for 99¢

Sun Prairie junior Karlie "K.J." McNabb had 25 kills and hit .611 in leading the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team to a four-set victory over Holmen in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Tomah High School. Waunakee defeated Verona 3-0 in the other semifinal.…

Madison Memorial senior Abbey Maier was named to the first team and was selected as player of the year in the Big Eight Conference when the all-conference team for girls volleyball was announced.

Verona’s Kelly Annen was named coach of the year in the Big Eight.

Sun Prairie was the conference regular-season champion, with Verona second. Sun Prairie also was the conference tournament champion. 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

Amanda Carlson, sr., Janesville Craig

Hannah Flottmeyer, sr., Middleton

Amelia Hust, jr., Verona

Morgan Jensen, sr., Sun Prairie

Ayona Johnson, sr., La Follette

Maddy Kelley, jr., Verona

Abbey Maier, sr., Madison Memorial

K.J. McNabb, jr., Sun Prairie

Taylor Salmon, sr., Janesville Craig

Lily Welti, sr., Middleton

Player of the Year: Abbey Maier, Madison Memorial.

Coach of the Year: Kelly Annen, Verona.

SECOND TEAM

Payton Addink, so., Sun Prairie; Sophie Alexander, sr., Verona; Paige Buske, sr., Madison East; Skylar Flood, sr., Janesville Craig; Keller Frinzi, sr., Middleton; Julianna Getka, sr., Janesville Parker; Josie Halbleib, so., Sun Prairie; Maia Johnson, so., Madison Memorial; Lily Stockheimer, sr., Janesville Craig; Brynn Swanson, so., Beloit Memorial.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beloit Memorial: Rebekkah DeKok, so.; Meghan Drucker, jr.

Janesville Craig: Lauren Glissendorf, jr.

Janesville Parker: Alissa Anderson, sr.; Shay Riley, jr.; Jayda Schober, fr.

Madison East: Mary Fadele, jr.; Lea Krasniqi, sr.

Madison La Follette: Allaynah Johnson, sr.; Jymeni Willoughby, jr.

Madison West: Hannah Berns, sr.; Bryn Gunther, sr.; Abby Hoke, sr.

Madison Memorial: Lydia Helle, so.; Lauren Wolters, so.

Middleton: Olivia Farin, sr.; Rachael Roberts, sr.

Sun Prairie: Gabby Braatz, sr.; Holly McCloskey, sr.

Verona: Jordan Armstrong, jr.; Claudia Bobb, fr.; Megan Touchett, jr.

