The five Madison high schools will meet in the first City boys volleyball round-robin tournament Thursday at Madison Memorial.
This is the first season Madison Edgewood has offered WIAA boys volleyball.
Play in the City Tournament is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Each match will be two out of three sets.
Matches in the first round: Madison Memorial vs. Madison La Follette, main gym; Madison West vs. Madison Edgewood, Fieldhouse 1.
Matches in second round: Madison West vs. Madison East, main gym; Madison Edgewood vs. Madison Memorial, Fieldhouse 1.
Matches in third round: Madison Edgewood vs. Madison East, main gym; Madison West vs. Madison La Follette, Fieldhouse 1.
Matches in fourth round: Madison Memorial vs. Madison East, main gym; Madison Edgewood vs. Madison La Follette, Fieldhouse 1.
Matches in fifth round: Madison West vs. Madison Memorial, main gym; Madison East vs. Madison La Follette, Fieldhouse 1.