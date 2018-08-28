Try 1 month for 99¢
Madison East senior Sam Heiman prepares to deliver a spike during a 2017 Big Eight Conference boys volleyball match.

The five Madison high schools will meet in the first City boys volleyball round-robin tournament Thursday at Madison Memorial.

This is the first season Madison Edgewood has offered WIAA boys volleyball.

Play in the City Tournament is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Each match will be two out of three sets.

Matches in the first round: Madison Memorial vs. Madison La Follette, main gym; Madison West vs. Madison Edgewood, Fieldhouse 1.

Matches in second round: Madison West vs. Madison East, main gym; Madison Edgewood vs. Madison Memorial, Fieldhouse 1.

Matches in third round: Madison Edgewood vs. Madison East, main gym; Madison West vs. Madison La Follette, Fieldhouse 1.

Matches in fourth round: Madison Memorial vs. Madison East, main gym; Madison Edgewood vs. Madison La Follette, Fieldhouse 1.

Matches in fifth round: Madison West vs. Madison Memorial, main gym; Madison East vs. Madison La Follette, Fieldhouse 1.

