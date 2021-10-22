Madison Memorial advances to volleyball regional final by denying Madison West's upset bid

Madison West used a pair of huge rallies to pick up a thrilling second-set victory and tie its WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball regional semifinal match with host Madison Memorial at one set apiece.
But the momentum didn’t quite carry over to the third set, as the No. 6 seed Spartans emerged with a 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13 victory over the No. 11 Regents on Thursday night.
Memorial coach Karyn Jordahl-Burcum said her team just needed to get the momentum back on its side.
“We did not play our best game. We weren’t playing to our level,” Jordahl-Burcum said. “Serve receive was definitely an issue, but I’m proud of the girls for coming back. They didn’t let them keep the momentum and they worked on their energy.”
Memorial travels to face No. 3 Waunakee in the regional final Saturday night, but the road there didn’t come without a few bumps.
After the Spartans led wire-to-wire in the opening set, it appeared they might do the same in the second set. A block by Memorial senior Ella Graper gave the Spartans a 7-1 lead, but that was when the Regents sprang back.
West, led by senior Adele Huie, started closing the gap. A tip kill by Huie cut Memorial’s lead to 9-5 and a few moments later a service ace by Huie made it 10-8. West took its first lead of the night at 12-11 thanks to a Memorial hitting error.
The Spartans regained momentum with a 5-0 run that included a huge block from junior Rowan Schreiber, allowing them to go up 22-16. But the Regents answered with another big run. West scored nine of the next 10 points, including eight in a row, to pull out the 25-23 win.
Most of those points came with Huie serving for the Regents.
“She’s got a really good serve and was really on tonight,” West coach Ben Sperstad said of Huie. “She maybe missed one or two serves and was really pushing them deep, so their whole offense was moving deep. Our main goal tonight was to limit their middle attacks, because they just have big middles and she did a really good job pushing them back.”
Both teams went on runs early in the third set and played to a 19-all tie. Memorial seized control with a 4-0 run that included a tip kill from sophomore Haley Smith that gave the Spartans a 23-19 lead. West got within 23-21 after a kill from senior Madeline Arpaci-Dusseau, but two straight kills from Memorial senior Nicole Konrad gave the Spartans a 25-21 victory and 2-1 lead.
“We knew we were better than that. We just needed to play our game,” Jordahl-Burcum said of how her team bounced back from the second-set loss. “Our focus was on us, not on them. We needed to do our best and be better than what we had been. And that’s what we did, played with energy, talking to each other, playing like a team and not as individuals.”
Memorial avoided a do-or-die fifth set by burying the Regents early in the fourth set. The Spartans bolted out to a 10-3 lead, forcing the Regents to burn a pair of timeouts. The deficit continued to grow when Schreiber delivered one of her match-high nine blocks to give Memorial a 15-4 lead.
West put together a mini run to make it 21-12, but Memorial went up 24-13 on a kill from junior Olivia Morgan, and then finished the match when an attack from West sailed long over the far service line.
“Our serve receive kind of struggled there and we got into a hole,” Sperstad said about the fourth set. “In this game it is hard to kind of push back quickly. They’re a really good team, so getting in that big hole is tough to get out of.”
