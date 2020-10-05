 Skip to main content
Madison Edgewood, Waterloo lead area teams in state rankings for girls volleyball
Madison Edgewood, Waterloo lead area teams in state rankings for girls volleyball

Waterloo Volleyball Invitational

Waterloo's Ella Foti (9) sets the ball in the third set of a match against Madison Edgewood during a volleyball invitational at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team was ranked second in Division 2 and Waterloo was ranked second in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

Sauk Prairie received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.

Germantown was top-ranked in Division 1.

In Division 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial was top-ranked, followed by Edgewood. Lakeside Lutheran was No. 6. Watertown Luther Prep earned honorable-mention recognition.

Howards Grove was ranked No. 1 in Division 3. The Howards Grove roster includes Josie Halbleib, who has committed to Kansas State University and previously played at Sun Prairie.

Waterloo was second.

Burlington Catholic Central was No. 1 in Division 4.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

MID-SEASON STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

1, Germantown (11-0); 2, Hartland Arrowhead (9-1); 3, Oconomowoc (7-2); 4, Sussex Hamilton (5-1); 5, Brookfield Central (6-2); 6, Burlington (5-0); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine (8-2); 8, River Falls (4-0); 9, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2-3); 10, Hartford (10-2).

Honorable mention: Wisconsin Lutheran (5-2; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (8-0); Waterford (5-1); Menomonee Falls (6-1); Sauk Prairie (8-4).

DIVISION 2

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9-1); 2, Madison Edgewood (5-0); 3, Luxemburg-Casco (8-0); 4, Appleton Xavier (5-0); 5, Platteville (5-1); 6, Lakeside Lutheran (3-3); 7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (2-4); 8, Freedom (7-1); 9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (6-6); 10, Oostburg (6-0).

Honorable mention: Oconto (11-1); Watertown Luther Prep (4-2); Milwaukee St. Thomas More (4-2); St. Croix Falls (4-0); Mosinee (5-2).

DIVISION 3

1, Howards Grove (11-1); 2, Waterloo (13-1); 3, Grantsburg (7-0); 4, Randolph (11-0); 5, Fall Creek (5-1); 6, Stevens Point Pacelli (6-0); 7, Clear Lake (5-0); 8, River Ridge (5-1); 9, Darlington (5-1); 10, Manitowoc Lutheran (10-4).

Honorable mention: Webster (4-1); Johnson Creek (2-1); Colfax (3-1); Manawa (4-0); Rosholt (5-2).

DIVISION 4

1, Burlington Catholic Central (9-0); 2, Chippewa Falls McDonell (9-0); 3, Marshfield Columbus (5-2); 4, Hillsboro (7-1); 5, Prentice (2-0); 6, Green Bay NEW Lutheran (2-3); 7, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian (8-1); 8, Turtle Lake (5-3); 9, Shullsburg (6-1); 10, Wausau Newman (3-5).

Honorable mention: Monticello (3-0); Highland (2-2); Gresham (2-0); Kronenwetter Wisconsin Valley Lutheran (2-1); Luck (2-4).

Poll inputted by Art Kabelowsky. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

