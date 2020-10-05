Madison Edgewood, Waterloo lead area teams in state rankings for girls volleyball

The Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team was ranked second in Division 2 and Waterloo was ranked second in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
Sauk Prairie received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.
Germantown was top-ranked in Division 1.
In Division 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial was top-ranked, followed by Edgewood. Lakeside Lutheran was No. 6. Watertown Luther Prep earned honorable-mention recognition.
Howards Grove was ranked No. 1 in Division 3. The Howards Grove roster includes Josie Halbleib, who has committed to Kansas State University and previously played at Sun Prairie.
Waterloo was second.
Burlington Catholic Central was No. 1 in Division 4.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
MID-SEASON STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
1, Germantown (11-0); 2, Hartland Arrowhead (9-1); 3, Oconomowoc (7-2); 4, Sussex Hamilton (5-1); 5, Brookfield Central (6-2); 6, Burlington (5-0); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine (8-2); 8, River Falls (4-0); 9, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (2-3); 10, Hartford (10-2).
Honorable mention: Wisconsin Lutheran (5-2; Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (8-0); Waterford (5-1); Menomonee Falls (6-1); Sauk Prairie (8-4).
DIVISION 2
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9-1); 2, Madison Edgewood (5-0); 3, Luxemburg-Casco (8-0); 4, Appleton Xavier (5-0); 5, Platteville (5-1); 6, Lakeside Lutheran (3-3); 7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (2-4); 8, Freedom (7-1); 9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (6-6); 10, Oostburg (6-0).
Honorable mention: Oconto (11-1); Watertown Luther Prep (4-2); Milwaukee St. Thomas More (4-2); St. Croix Falls (4-0); Mosinee (5-2).
DIVISION 3
1, Howards Grove (11-1); 2, Waterloo (13-1); 3, Grantsburg (7-0); 4, Randolph (11-0); 5, Fall Creek (5-1); 6, Stevens Point Pacelli (6-0); 7, Clear Lake (5-0); 8, River Ridge (5-1); 9, Darlington (5-1); 10, Manitowoc Lutheran (10-4).
Honorable mention: Webster (4-1); Johnson Creek (2-1); Colfax (3-1); Manawa (4-0); Rosholt (5-2).
DIVISION 4
1, Burlington Catholic Central (9-0); 2, Chippewa Falls McDonell (9-0); 3, Marshfield Columbus (5-2); 4, Hillsboro (7-1); 5, Prentice (2-0); 6, Green Bay NEW Lutheran (2-3); 7, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian (8-1); 8, Turtle Lake (5-3); 9, Shullsburg (6-1); 10, Wausau Newman (3-5).
Honorable mention: Monticello (3-0); Highland (2-2); Gresham (2-0); Kronenwetter Wisconsin Valley Lutheran (2-1); Luck (2-4).
Poll inputted by Art Kabelowsky.
