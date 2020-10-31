Madison Edgewood overpowers Platteville in earning sectional volleyball title

LAKE MILLS — When Ella Foti rolled her left ankle and had to leave the court during the first set Saturday, the senior setter’s Madison Edgewood teammates were determined the injury wouldn’t hamper their state tournament quest.
After a strong start led by junior outside hitter Natalie Ring, the Crusaders didn’t skip a beat even with the 6-foot Foti in and out of the lineup the rest of the way.
The top-seeded and second-ranked Edgewood girls volleyball team overpowered second-seeded and fifth-ranked Platteville 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 and claimed the WIAA Division 2 sectional title at Lake Mills High School.
“It feels amazing,” said Foti, whose ankle was re-taped. “I can’t say it wasn’t a journey this year, with everything changing (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). But the team really came together and everyone contributed.”
Edgewood (14-1) advances to the state tournament on Saturday in Kaukauna. The seeding meeting for the four sectional champions will be Sunday afternoon.
“I think this is the culmination of everything we have worked for this year and last season, and everything coming together,” Ring said. “Everyone did their role.”
The Crusaders, whose most recent state appearance was in 2013, were one of only 12 area teams playing girls volleyball this fall.
“It’s awesome,” Crusaders coach Eliza Zwettler said about advancing to state. “These girls have worked so hard in the offseason. They were working this summer not knowing whether we were going to have a season. Thanks to our administration, board of trustees, president, principal and athletic director, we were able to have a season.
"Not all schools can say that. This is why we fought so hard to be able to have a season. It was for this moment and to have the opportunity to play at state.”
The 6-1 Ring had match-high totals of 10 kills and seven service aces. The Marquette University recruit was particularly dominant in the first two sets.
“She is definitely a go-to (player),” said Foti, also a Marquette commit. “It’s always nice to have her to count on.”
The Crusaders showed off other weapons throughout, including juniors Ally Barth and Amber Grosse and senior Nicole Schmitt contributing key kills in the third set.
“We have such great teammates and are supported by such great people. … I don’t think it falls just on my shoulders,” Ring said. “I think everyone stepped up and carried the load.”
Foti totaled 20 assists, while being spelled at setter by senior Michelle Schmitt and junior Kayla Buelling. The 6-1 Barth (a match-high six blocks) and junior libero Lauren Hazelett (12 digs) led the Crusaders’ defense.
“When we walk into the gym, people always comment, `They are so tall,’’’ Zwettler said. “I think the expectation is we will only be good offensively. But our serving and gritty defense is really our bread and butter, and that’s what drives us. … Our serve really puts a lot of pressure on other teams.”
The Crusaders opened a 17-4 lead in the first set and were ahead 18-7 when Foti injured her ankle (she returned for the second set).
Edgewood scored 10 consecutive points in taking a 23-4 advantage in the second set. Ring’s kill started the run and the Crusaders scored the next nine points with Ring serving.
“It just speaks to who they are as competitors and that they were able to jump out there and just pick up like it was no big deal,” Zwettler said. “They were not fazed.”
Senior Alayna Digman had a team-high eight kills for Platteville (13-2), while junior setter Emily Fields led the team in assists (15), digs (nine) and blocks (two).
“They are a great volleyball team,” Platteville coach Denise Berntgen said about the Crusaders. “Their serving speaks volumes. Our receiving wasn’t very good. Our serve-receive fell apart, and they just have a lot of guns at the net. We usually have multiple hitters on our side and they matched us times five today.
“It was just hard to get our offense going because we were so off in our defense. They just kept their momentum and pace of the game on their side the whole day.”
