Madison Edgewood overpowers Platteville in earning sectional volleyball title

“When we walk into the gym, people always comment, `They are so tall,’’’ Zwettler said. “I think the expectation is we will only be good offensively. But our serving and gritty defense is really our bread and butter, and that’s what drives us. … Our serve really puts a lot of pressure on other teams.”

The Crusaders opened a 17-4 lead in the first set and were ahead 18-7 when Foti injured her ankle (she returned for the second set).

Edgewood scored 10 consecutive points in taking a 23-4 advantage in the second set. Ring’s kill started the run and the Crusaders scored the next nine points with Ring serving.

“It just speaks to who they are as competitors and that they were able to jump out there and just pick up like it was no big deal,” Zwettler said. “They were not fazed.”

Senior Alayna Digman had a team-high eight kills for Platteville (13-2), while junior setter Emily Fields led the team in assists (15), digs (nine) and blocks (two).