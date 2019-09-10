The Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team vaulted to No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls volleyball.
Lakeside Lutheran moved up from fourth to third and Lake Mills from ninth to eighth in Division 2.
Honorable-mention recognition went to McFarland and Sauk Prairie.
Waterloo was ranked second in Division 3. Howards Grove took over the top spot from Waterloo.
Wisconsin Heights earned honorable-mention recognition.
Watertown was ranked fifth and Sun Prairie eighth in Division 1. Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition.
Brookfield Central was top-ranked.
Burlington Catholic Central was No. 1 in Division 4.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Brookfield Central*8-0*1
2, Hartland Arrowhead*8-1*2
3, Appleton North*11-1*3
4, Burlington*10-2*4
5, Watertown*13-1*7
6, Oconomowoc*6-1*5
7, River Falls*9-0*6
8, Sun Prairie*13-2*8
9, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels*4-3*10
10, Union Grove*15-2*HM
Honorable mention: Sussex Hamilton (11-7); Wales Kettle Moraine (8-0); Germantown (13-3); Cedarburg (7-3); Waunakee (10-2).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Madison Edgewood*10-4*3
2, Hartland Lake Country Luth*6-5*1
3, Lakeside Lutheran*12-3*4
4, Wisconsin Lutheran*8-4*2
5, Platteville*18-1*8
6, Appleton Fox Valley Luth*11-0*5
7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Luth*6-6*6
8, Lake Mills*13-1*9
9, East Troy*5-6*7
10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*6-10*10
Honorable mention: Luxemburg-Casco (10-7); University School of Milwaukee (11-3); McFarland (5-2); Sauk Prairie (14-2); Freedom (8-0).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Howards Grove*11-2*2
2, Waterloo*10-1*1
3, La Crosse Aquinas*13-1*3
4, Grantsburg*11-1*6
5, Whitefish Bay Dominican*11-0*4
6, Oconto*10-2*HM
7, Stratford*13-2*8
8, River Ridge*7-0*NR
9, Fall Creek*16-1*HM
10, Cuba City*9-1*HM
Honorable mention: Wisconsin Heights (7-1); Colfax (5-2); St. Croix Falls (7-2); Crandon (7-0); Wittenberg-Birnamwood (9-3).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Burlington Catholic Central*6-3*1
2, Marshfield Columbus*7-1*2
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell*2-2*3
4, Wausau Newman*5-5*4
5, Royall*5-2*5
6, Mercer*9-3*6
7, Prentice*3-1*7
8, Hustisford*5-3*8
9, Shullsburg*5-1*NR
10, Clear Lake*9-0*NR
Honorable mention: Black Hawk (3-3); Mosinee Wisconsin Valley Lutheran (6-1); Wabeno/Laona (4-1); Iowa-Grant (5-5); Highland (2-0).