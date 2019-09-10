Prep girls volleyball: Watertown's Isabelle Schauer

Watertown's Isabelle Schauer (10) hits the ball against Milton's Chloe Buescher (1) and Courtney Knutson (9) in the second set of a championship match in the Badger South Conference girls volleyball tournament at Stoughton High School in Stoughton, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team vaulted to No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls volleyball.

Lakeside Lutheran moved up from fourth to third and Lake Mills from ninth to eighth in Division 2.

Honorable-mention recognition went to McFarland and Sauk Prairie.

Waterloo was ranked second in Division 3. Howards Grove took over the top spot from Waterloo. 

Wisconsin Heights earned honorable-mention recognition. 

Watertown was ranked fifth and Sun Prairie eighth in Division 1. Waunakee received honorable-mention recognition. 

Brookfield Central was top-ranked. 

Burlington Catholic Central was No. 1 in Division 4. 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Brookfield Central*8-0*1

2, Hartland Arrowhead*8-1*2

3, Appleton North*11-1*3

4, Burlington*10-2*4

5, Watertown*13-1*7

6, Oconomowoc*6-1*5

7, River Falls*9-0*6

8, Sun Prairie*13-2*8

9, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels*4-3*10

10, Union Grove*15-2*HM

Honorable mention: Sussex Hamilton (11-7); Wales Kettle Moraine (8-0); Germantown (13-3); Cedarburg (7-3); Waunakee (10-2).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Madison Edgewood*10-4*3

2, Hartland Lake Country Luth*6-5*1

3, Lakeside Lutheran*12-3*4

4, Wisconsin Lutheran*8-4*2

5, Platteville*18-1*8

6, Appleton Fox Valley Luth*11-0*5

7, Jackson Kettle Moraine Luth*6-6*6

8, Lake Mills*13-1*9

9, East Troy*5-6*7

10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*6-10*10

Honorable mention: Luxemburg-Casco (10-7); University School of Milwaukee (11-3); McFarland (5-2); Sauk Prairie (14-2); Freedom (8-0).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Howards Grove*11-2*2

2, Waterloo*10-1*1

3, La Crosse Aquinas*13-1*3

4, Grantsburg*11-1*6

5, Whitefish Bay Dominican*11-0*4

6, Oconto*10-2*HM

7, Stratford*13-2*8

8, River Ridge*7-0*NR

9, Fall Creek*16-1*HM

10, Cuba City*9-1*HM

Honorable mention: Wisconsin Heights (7-1); Colfax (5-2); St. Croix Falls (7-2); Crandon (7-0); Wittenberg-Birnamwood (9-3).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Burlington Catholic Central*6-3*1

2, Marshfield Columbus*7-1*2

3, Chippewa Falls McDonell*2-2*3

4, Wausau Newman*5-5*4

5, Royall*5-2*5

6, Mercer*9-3*6

7, Prentice*3-1*7

8, Hustisford*5-3*8

9, Shullsburg*5-1*NR

10, Clear Lake*9-0*NR

Honorable mention: Black Hawk (3-3); Mosinee Wisconsin Valley Lutheran (6-1); Wabeno/Laona (4-1); Iowa-Grant (5-5); Highland (2-0).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

