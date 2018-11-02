Madison East senior middle hitter/outside hitter Sam Heiman was named the Big Eight Conference boys volleyball player of the year, in a vote of the league coaches.
Madison West's Jaime Vareka was named the Big Eight coach of the year. Vareka was in her first season as the Regents' coach.
Middleton was the conference regular-season and tournament champion.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
BIG EIGHT
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
First team
Keegan Talbott, S, sr., Fort Atkinson; Sam Heiman, MH/OH, sr., Madison East; Colin Kennedy, MB, sr., Madison Memorial; Nico Rauwolf, DS, jr., Madison Memorial; James Alvin, S, sr., Madison West; Dylan Griffith, DS, sr., Middleton; Eagan Peters-Michaud, OH, sr., Middleton; Parker Van Buren, OH, jr., Middleton.
Second team
Brett Kiger, MH, sr., Beloit Memorial; Jakob Patch, OH, sr., Beloit Memorial; Kraymer Gladem, OH, jr., Fort Atkinson/Cambridge; Carson Tomony, S, sr., Madison East; Wes Jekel, OH/RH, sr., Madison West; Matt Ballweg, S, sr., Middleton; Sam Dettman, MH, sr., Middleton; Owen Engling, MH, sr., Middleton.
Honorable mention
Beloit Memorial — Kamryn Bach, sr.
Madison Edgewood — Chase Korb, so.; Wallace Schmotzer, jr.
Madison La Follette — Kodie Kraemer, so.; Anthony Schroeder, fr.
Madison Memorial — Josh Barth, sr.; Drew Collins, jr.
Madison West — Jaden Weiss, sr.; Jack Wichern, so.