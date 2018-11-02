Try 1 month for 99¢

Madison East senior middle hitter/outside hitter Sam Heiman was named the Big Eight Conference boys volleyball player of the year, in a vote of the league coaches.

Madison West's Jaime Vareka was named the Big Eight coach of the year. Vareka was in her first season as the Regents' coach.

Middleton was the conference regular-season and tournament champion. 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BIG EIGHT

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

First team

Keegan Talbott, S, sr., Fort Atkinson; Sam Heiman, MH/OH, sr., Madison East; Colin Kennedy, MB, sr., Madison Memorial; Nico Rauwolf, DS, jr., Madison Memorial; James Alvin, S, sr., Madison West; Dylan Griffith, DS, sr., Middleton; Eagan Peters-Michaud, OH, sr., Middleton; Parker Van Buren, OH, jr., Middleton.

Big Eight player of the year: Sam Heiman, sr., Madison East

Big Eight coach of the year: Jaime Vareka, Madison West

Second team

Brett Kiger, MH, sr., Beloit Memorial; Jakob Patch, OH, sr., Beloit Memorial; Kraymer Gladem, OH, jr., Fort Atkinson/Cambridge; Carson Tomony, S, sr., Madison East; Wes Jekel, OH/RH, sr., Madison West; Matt Ballweg, S, sr., Middleton; Sam Dettman, MH, sr., Middleton; Owen Engling, MH, sr., Middleton.

Honorable mention

Beloit Memorial — Kamryn Bach, sr.

Madison Edgewood — Chase Korb, so.; Wallace Schmotzer, jr.

Madison La Follette — Kodie Kraemer, so.; Anthony Schroeder, fr.

Madison Memorial — Josh Barth, sr.; Drew Collins, jr.

Madison West — Jaden Weiss, sr.; Jack Wichern, so.

