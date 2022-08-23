Madison-area high school girls volleyball conference favorites, contenders and things to know

The 2021 high school girls volleyball season was a special one for the Madison area.

Five area teams won their respective conference titles — McFarland (Rock Valley Conference), Middleton (Big Eight), Waunakee (Badger East) and Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood (co-Badger West). The Spartans advanced all the way to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, finishing runner-up for the second time in three seasons, while the Cardinals, Warriors, Eagles and Crusaders all captured regional championships.

As fruitful as last season was however, the 2022 season this fall could include even more hardware.

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorite: Waunakee. The Warriors nearly went unbeaten through the league regular season last year before going a perfect 5-0 in the Badger East Conference tournament to win the outright league championship. The Warriors, who went 34-15 and finished two wins away from state, return two first-team all-league picks in senior Ally Saleh and junior Summer Grigg. The Warriors also return their second- and third-leading setters, as well as fourth- and fifth-best attackers.

Contenders: Fort Atkinson, Watertown. Fort Atkinson (21-9 last year) returns junior defensive specialist/setter Andi Spies, the reigning league player of the year, among two returning all-league picks. Meanwhile, the Goslings (26-18) bring back a pair of all-league picks themselves, including second-team senior middle blocker Abby Walsh.

Things to know: Waunakee has won three consecutive conference championships dating back to 2018. The Warriors won the final two titles in the Badger North before the 16-team league restructured into the current Badger East/West configuration ahead of the 2021-22 school year. DeForest finished third at the conference tournament last season and while they don’t return any all-league selections, they do bring back 10 players from last year’s side that finished 27-19.

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mt. Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Sauk Prairie. Coming off the program's second state appearance in 2020, the Eagles shared the Badger West Conference title with Madison Edgewood last year. Sauk Prairie, which finished 46-4 overall, won the regular-season meeting between the two sides but fell in the league tournament to settle for a split. Despite losing two NCAA Division I commits, the Eagles look reloaded and ready for a repeat push this fall. First-team senior middle blocker Maggie Hartwig is back, as well as three other all-league selections, including second-team picks Alexis Klemm and Anni Braund.

Contenders: Madison Edgewood, Oregon, Mt. Horeb. The Crusaders (33-10 last year) have some retooling to do after the loss of five all-conference selections, but the cupboard isn’t entirely bare for coach Eliza Johnson. Second-team senior middle hitter Addison Schmotzer is back, as well as honorable mention junior Gillian Koning. Schmotzer has verbally committed to St. Thomas (Minnesota), while Koning and junior Diane Pichelman have committed to UW-Green Bay. Along with the Crusaders, Mt. Horeb and Oregon could push the Eagles for the league’s top spot. Three honorable mention all-league picks are back for the Vikings, while the Panthers are anchored by Div. I recruit Coco Barnett.

Things to know: Sauk Prairie opens with three of their first four league games against Oregon, Madison Edgewood and Mt. Horeb, including trips to the Crusaders and Vikings, providing a great test for the Eagles early on. … Reedsburg lost a big senior class from last year's team that qualified for the program's first WIAA Div. 2 state tournament. The Beavers will rely on junior setter McKenna Oetzman to lead the way.

Big Eight Conference

Who’s in it: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Verona.

Favorite: Middleton. One win separated the Cardinals from their first WIAA Division 1 state tournament appearance since 2009 last fall. Its left them hungry for more this season, starting with a second consecutive Big Eight Conference championship. A deep returning group has Middleton (37-5 last year) brimming with confidence, headlined by first-team All-Big Eight selections Jordan LaScala and Sierra Pertzborn, who have verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee and Toledo, respectively. Also back are second-team libero Eliana Ross and setter Evin Jordee, who are both drawing Division I interest.

Contenders: Verona, Madison Memorial. The Cardinals narrowly edged out the likes of Verona and Madison Memorial to claim last year’s title, and both the Wildcats and Spartans should be top title challengers again this fall. Despite the loss of four all-league selections, Verona (31-8) returns a pair of honorable mention picks in senior middle hitter Paige Lambe and junior setter Reagan McIntosh, a recent verbal commit to Middle Tennessee State. The Spartans (25-17) are led by senior libero Rachel Virnig, a second-team pick last year and is a nice piece for new coach Seghan Northey, a 2018 Memorial grad.

Things to know: Eleven out of the last 12 Big Eight Conference champions finished the regular season with a perfect league record. Sun Prairie East, and new school West, will both have new coaches this season. Brittany Dove, who was one of East’s co-head coaches last season, moves over to lead the Wolves alongside co-head coach Caitlyn Logsdon. Lauren Trentadue takes over as East’s head coach.

Capitol North Conference

Who’s in it: Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep.

Favorite: Watertown Luther Prep. Luther Prep, which finished second and was 23-12 last season, returns a pair of all-league first-team selections in seniors Emma Bortulin and Sam Fisch. Also back is honorable mention pick Anna Kieselhorst as the trio were among five returning all-conference players.

Contenders: Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills. The only other team to return any all-conference players is Lakeside Lutheran, which should once again be in the title conversation. The Warriors (27-13 last year) are led by second-team all-league selection Olivia Bartels, while fellow senior Cheyenne Johnson was an honorable mention pick.. The Warriors’ rival from down the road and defending league champs Lake Mills (29-8) should also fight for the top spot even after the loss of reigning league player of the year Ava Belling.

Things to know: Watertown Luther Prep is looking to become the third different league champion in as many seasons. … Columbus could serve as a dark horse title contender with eight players back under coach Aileen Heller. Both Lodi and Poynette have new coaches at the helm after finishing fifth and sixth last year. Adam Buss takes over for Adaora Bilse for the Blue Devils, while Jesse Atkins, the Pumas assistant the last two seasons, succeeds Janeen Hutchinson.

Trailways South Conference

Who’s in it: Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Deerfield, Johnson Creek, Madison Country Day, Palmyra-Eagle, Orfordville Parkview, Williams Bay.

Favorite: Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose. The Challengers’ bid to knock off Johnson Creek fell just short last season, but with a deep roster returning this fall Abundant Life/St. Ambrose has its sights set on the title. Fueling those championship dreams are the returning duo of sisters Emily and Abby Quam, both of whom earned first-team all-league honors last year. Emily, a senior, was second in the league with 152 kills, while Abby, a junior, had a league-best 43 solo blocks. Along with the first-team returnees, the Challengers (14-8 last year) return nine other players and coach Becca Mast is excited about the addition of 5-foot-10 freshman Penny Schell.

Contenders: Williams Bay, Deerfield.

Things to know: Madison Country Day returns a pair of honorable mention all-league selections in senior Ella Whiffen and junior Sophia Kim. The Prairie Hawks return nine total players aiming to rebound from last year’s last-place finish. Abundant Life meets hosts Deerfield and Johnson Creek in its second and third conference dual meets of the season, a pair of early opportunities for the Challengers to give their title hopes a major spark.

Others

McFarland will look to hold onto its top spot in the Rock Valley Conference under first-year head coach Tommy Moriarty. He replaces Trish Fortune following her retirement from coaching after the Spartans fell to Luxemburg-Casco, 3-1, in last year’s WIAA Division 2 state championship match.

The reserves aren’t empty for Moriarty, who previously helped lead Neenah and Appleton North to the 2016 and spring 2021 state championships, respectively. Senior Gwen Crull, a Bowling Green commit, returns after earning second-team Division 2 WVCA all-state first-team all-conference honors last season. Juniors Ainsley Pennekamp, an honorable mention all-league pick, and Ava Dean, who is drawing NCAA Div. I interest, are also expected to be key leaders.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area were: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.