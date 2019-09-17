Brooke Mosher photo

Waterloo's Brooke Mosher celebrates a point during the 2017 WIAA state girls volleyball tournament. Mosher, now a sophomore, already has committed to play at the University of Illinois.

Lakeside Lutheran climbed to No. 1 in Division 2 and Waterloo moved up to No. 1 in Division 3 in this week's Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls volleyball.

Lakeside Lutheran moved up from third to first in Division 2.

Madison Edgewood, which had been top-ranked, was third-ranked this week. Lake Mills was fifth-ranked and McFarland was No. 10. Honorable-mention recognition went to Mount Horeb and Sauk Prairie.

Waterloo moved up from second to first in Division 3. Wisconsin Heights received honorable-mention recognition.

Watertown was ranked fifth in Division 1. Sun Prairie was eighth and Waunakee ninth. Hartland Arrowhead was top-ranked in Division 1.

Burlington Catholic Central was ranked No. 1 in Division 4.

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Hartland Arrowhead*11-1*2

2, Brookfield Central*13-1*1

3, Burlington*13-2*4

4, Oconomowoc*13-1*6

5, Watertown*20-1*5

6, Appleton North*14-3*3

7, River Falls*14-3*7

8, Sun Prairie*20-2*8

9, Waunakee*17-2*HM

10, Sussex Hamilton*16-8*HM

Honorable mention: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (8-5); Union Grove (17-2); Wales Kettle Moraine (12-2); Germantown (14-3); Pewaukee (8-0).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Lakeside Lutheran*14-3*3

2, Hartland Lake Country Luth*7-5*2

3, Madison Edgewood*15-5*1

4, Platteville*20-1*5

5, Lake Mills *14-2*8

6, Wisconsin Lutheran *10-4*4

7, Appleton Fox Valley Luth*17-1*6

8, East Troy*9-8*9

9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Luth*9-7*7

10, McFarland*10-3*HM

Honorable mention: Luxemburg-Casco (15-8); Freedom (16-0); Mount Horeb (11-3); Sauk Prairie (18-4); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-10).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Waterloo*14-3*2

2, Howards Grove*19-2*1

3, Grantsburg*13-1*4

4, La Crosse Aquinas*15-1*3

5, Stratford*16-3*7

6, Whitefish Bay Dominican*15-2*5

7, Oconto*17-2*6

8, Cuba City*11-1*10

9, Fall Creek*20-3*9

10, Colfax*10-3*HM

Honorable mention: River Ridge (8-0); Wisconsin Heights (10-4); Auburndale (15-5); Cochrane-Fountain City (10-4); St. Croix Falls (8-2).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*LW

1, Burlington Catholic Central*13-6*1

2, Marshfield Columbus*8-4*2

3, Chippewa Falls McDonell*14-4*3

4, Royall*12-3*5

5, Prentice*19-4*7

6, Clear Lake*17-0*10

7, Mercer*13-4*6

8, Hustisford*11-4*8

9, Shullsburg*10-2*9

10, Wausau Newman*7-9*4

Honorable mention: Mosinee Wis. Valley Lutheran (10-2); Wabeno/Laona (9-1); Gilman (11-2); Green Bay NEW Lutheran (10-5); Highland (6-2).


Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

