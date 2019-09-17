Lakeside Lutheran climbed to No. 1 in Division 2 and Waterloo moved up to No. 1 in Division 3 in this week's Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls volleyball.
Lakeside Lutheran moved up from third to first in Division 2.
Madison Edgewood, which had been top-ranked, was third-ranked this week. Lake Mills was fifth-ranked and McFarland was No. 10. Honorable-mention recognition went to Mount Horeb and Sauk Prairie.
Waterloo moved up from second to first in Division 3. Wisconsin Heights received honorable-mention recognition.
Watertown was ranked fifth in Division 1. Sun Prairie was eighth and Waunakee ninth. Hartland Arrowhead was top-ranked in Division 1.
Burlington Catholic Central was ranked No. 1 in Division 4.
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Hartland Arrowhead*11-1*2
2, Brookfield Central*13-1*1
3, Burlington*13-2*4
4, Oconomowoc*13-1*6
5, Watertown*20-1*5
6, Appleton North*14-3*3
7, River Falls*14-3*7
8, Sun Prairie*20-2*8
9, Waunakee*17-2*HM
10, Sussex Hamilton*16-8*HM
Honorable mention: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (8-5); Union Grove (17-2); Wales Kettle Moraine (12-2); Germantown (14-3); Pewaukee (8-0).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Lakeside Lutheran*14-3*3
2, Hartland Lake Country Luth*7-5*2
3, Madison Edgewood*15-5*1
4, Platteville*20-1*5
5, Lake Mills *14-2*8
6, Wisconsin Lutheran *10-4*4
7, Appleton Fox Valley Luth*17-1*6
8, East Troy*9-8*9
9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Luth*9-7*7
10, McFarland*10-3*HM
Honorable mention: Luxemburg-Casco (15-8); Freedom (16-0); Mount Horeb (11-3); Sauk Prairie (18-4); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-10).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Waterloo*14-3*2
2, Howards Grove*19-2*1
3, Grantsburg*13-1*4
4, La Crosse Aquinas*15-1*3
5, Stratford*16-3*7
6, Whitefish Bay Dominican*15-2*5
7, Oconto*17-2*6
8, Cuba City*11-1*10
9, Fall Creek*20-3*9
10, Colfax*10-3*HM
Honorable mention: River Ridge (8-0); Wisconsin Heights (10-4); Auburndale (15-5); Cochrane-Fountain City (10-4); St. Croix Falls (8-2).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*LW
1, Burlington Catholic Central*13-6*1
2, Marshfield Columbus*8-4*2
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell*14-4*3
4, Royall*12-3*5
5, Prentice*19-4*7
6, Clear Lake*17-0*10
7, Mercer*13-4*6
8, Hustisford*11-4*8
9, Shullsburg*10-2*9
10, Wausau Newman*7-9*4
Honorable mention: Mosinee Wis. Valley Lutheran (10-2); Wabeno/Laona (9-1); Gilman (11-2); Green Bay NEW Lutheran (10-5); Highland (6-2).