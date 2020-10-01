Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team enters quarantine after one player tests positive for COVID-19

The Lakeside Lutheran girls varsity volleyball team had one of its players test positive for the coronavirus and the entire team was placed on a 14-day quarantine earlier this week, according to Lakeside Lutheran athletic director and activities director Todd Jahns.

All the team's matches during that span have been canceled.

The team had been together for practices Saturday and Monday, Jahns wrote in an email Thursday after the Wisconsin State Journal asked about the team’s status.

Lakeside Lutheran will be able to resume practice Oct. 13 and Jahns indicated that right now the thought is for the team to continue with the current season.

The Warriors’ match at Portage on Thursday night was canceled.

Lakeside Lutheran had been scheduled to play in a tournament at Waterloo on Saturday, but Waterloo girls volleyball coach Christy Mosher said Lakeside Lutheran and Iowa-Grant had to drop out due to COVID-19 reasons. Waterloo, Madison Edgewood and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran remain in the Waterloo tournament.

Jahns wrote that several other Lakeside Lutheran athletes from other fall sports also were quarantined, but no other fall sports teams were affected.

