Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team earns WIAA Division 2 state sportsmanship award

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran received the honor for the first time, winning the sportsmanship award in Division 4 girls volleyball. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran fell in the semifinals. Prentice received honorable mention.

Wales Kettle Moraine was the recipient in boys volleyball. It is the third time the school won the award. Kettle Moraine won the state title.

Milwaukee Marquette and Hartland Arrowhead received honorable mention.

Medford was the award winner in Division 2 boys soccer. St. Lawrence Seminary was the award winner in Division 3. There was no winner in Division 1.

Medford won the award for the first time in any sport. Medford lost in the semifinals.

St. Lawrence Seminary was runner-up in its first trip to state.

In addition to Sauk Prairie being an honorable-mention choice in Division 2, Arcadia was an honorable-mention pick in Division 3.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in Division 1 and Appleton Xavier in Division 2 were the recipients for girls tennis. DSHA won the award for the first time. The Dashers wound up second at team state in Division 1.

Xavier earned its second award. Xavier was the Division 2 state champion.