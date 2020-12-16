Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team earns WIAA Division 2 state sportsmanship award

The Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team has been selected for the WIAA Team Sportsmanship Award for WIAA Division 2 girls volleyball for the 2020 fall state tournaments.
Lakeside Lutheran advanced to the Division 2 championship match and finished as runner-up to Luxemburg-Casco. It was the first time Lakeside Lutheran was selected as winner of the award. Luxemburg-Casco and Hammond St. Croix Central received honorable mention.
The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1 and the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team earned honorable mention in Division 2.
The WIAA, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, announced the sportsmanship award winners Wednesday, according to a release from the WIAA.
A winner was selected for each division instead of the traditional one per tournament due to the uniqueness of the fall team championships being at different venues for each of the each divisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
River Falls was the girls volleyball recipient in Division 1. It was the Wildcats’ ninth sportsmanship recognition, including all sports. River Falls lost in its semifinal.
Osseo-Fairchild earned its second sportsmanship award after receiving its girls volleyball selection in Division 3. Osseo-Fairchild lost in the semifinals.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran received the honor for the first time, winning the sportsmanship award in Division 4 girls volleyball. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran fell in the semifinals. Prentice received honorable mention.
Wales Kettle Moraine was the recipient in boys volleyball. It is the third time the school won the award. Kettle Moraine won the state title.
Milwaukee Marquette and Hartland Arrowhead received honorable mention.
Medford was the award winner in Division 2 boys soccer. St. Lawrence Seminary was the award winner in Division 3. There was no winner in Division 1.
Medford won the award for the first time in any sport. Medford lost in the semifinals.
St. Lawrence Seminary was runner-up in its first trip to state.
In addition to Sauk Prairie being an honorable-mention choice in Division 2, Arcadia was an honorable-mention pick in Division 3.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in Division 1 and Appleton Xavier in Division 2 were the recipients for girls tennis. DSHA won the award for the first time. The Dashers wound up second at team state in Division 1.
Xavier earned its second award. Xavier was the Division 2 state champion.
Award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams is positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated, according to the release.
Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor. Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.
