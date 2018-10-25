TOMAH — Karlie “K.J.” McNabb wasn’t interested in any sightseeing or chitchat on the 90-minute bus ride from Sun Prairie to Tomah.
The junior outside hitter for the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team just wanted to enjoy a peaceful nap prior to the top-seeded Cardinals’ WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against fourth-seeded Holmen.
McNabb said of her rest: “I had a feeling. You know when you get a feeling? I was feeling good coming into it. I felt very fresh and ready to go.”
McNabb, using power and off-speed shots, had a match-high and career-best 25 kills and hit .611 in leading Sun Prairie to a 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18 victory over Holmen on Thursday night at Tomah High School.
“K.J. had a great match,” said Cardinals coach T.J. Rantala, whose team was the Big Eight Conference regular-season and tournament champion. “I think that was the best match K.J. has played in her high school career. They couldn’t stop her. I told (setters) Josie (Halbleib) and Mia (Lubahn) to get her the ball. … You have to get our hot hitter the ball.’’
Halbleib and Lubahn kept feeding McNabb, who has orally committed to Loyola University of Chicago. And she kept delivering.
“I felt really good about it,” McNabb said about the match. “It was a great game. We had some tough competition and I think that’s when I thrive — is under pressure. I was jacked.”
The Cardinals (39-8) advanced to Saturday’s 7 p.m. sectional final against host Waunakee, which defeated Verona 3-0 in the second semifinal.
Sun Prairie, which has had a tendency to start slowly in matches, came out on fire.
“The girls were pretty amped up for this one … and really confident and excited to play the game,” Rantala said. “We had a great start tonight.”
Rantala said the Cardinals, eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Girls Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings, played poorly in the third set. But after that hesitant effort, Sun Prairie regrouped and tightened its defense.
“The beautiful thing about volleyball is that you get to restart and that’s exactly what we did,” Rantala said. “You’ve got to believe. You have to play to win, instead of playing to lose.”
Sophomore Payton Addink added eight kills and three service aces for Sun Prairie.
Senior McKenzie Winker, who has committed to Viterbo University, led Mississippi Valley Conference co-champion Holmen (30-3) with 19 kills and 16 digs.
“We were struggling to find ball control in the first two sets,” Vikings coach Sammi Meier said. “We just had to adjust to that quick level of play.”
Sun Prairie 25 25 22 25
Holmen 16 19 25 18
SUN PRAIRIE (leaders): Kills – McNabb 25. Service aces – Addink 3. Assists – Halbleib 21. Digs – M. Lubahn 13. Blocks – Allaman 2.
HOLMEN: Kills – Winker 19. Service aces – Millard 1. Assists – Millard 19, Anderson 18. Digs – Eade 12. Blocks – Jeffers 4, R. Boe 3.
Waunakee 3, Verona 0
Waunakee coach Anne Denkert beamed after the second-seeded Warriors rolled to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-19 victory over the third-seeded Wildcats.
“When you see all your kids doing all the things you told them they could do and they put it together, I’m so proud of them,” Denkert said. “It’s so rewarding to see.”
Junior Milla Malik, a University of Buffalo recruit, had 10 kills and four service aces, while senior Bridget Daniels totaled seven blocks for the 10th-ranked Warriors (45-6), who were in control throughout.
“That was great,” said Denkert, whose team was the Badger North Conference regular-season and tournament champion. “It’s just really nice to see all of it coming together — passing, defense, blocking, tough serving. All the pieces that make teams uncomfortable.”
Verona (34-6) tried to limit Waunakee senior middle hitter Kiana Schmitt, a Creighton recruit. But the Warriors’ attack created gaps in the Wildcats’ block, Verona coach Kelly Annen said.
“They did a really good job of controlling the pace of the game,” Annen said. “Their serve took us out of system. They spread the ball out on their attack. Their block, we struggled to identify and adjust on their routes.”
Senior Nicole Phelps had six kills and junior Amelia Hust totaled 13 digs for Verona.
Waunakee defeated Verona in five sets in a sectional semifinal a year ago. The Warriors then edged Sun Prairie in five sets in the sectional final, advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 1993.
Sun Prairie defeated Waunakee in the teams’ only meeting this season.
Waunakee 25 25 25
Verona 16 12 19
WAUNAKEE (leaders): Kills – Malik 10. Service aces – Malik 4. Assists – Schwenn 13. Digs – Malone 11. Blocks – Daniels 7.
VERONA: Kills – Phelps 6. Service aces – Armstrong 2. Assists – Frahm 12. Digs – Hust 13. Blocks – Rae 2.