How tall, talented Madison Edgewood girls volleyball hopes to overcome last year's sudden ending

Zwettler had to pause when asked about the contrast in emotions the team experienced.

“I think we really went through a full swing of emotions, from the highest of highs to really low,” Zwettler said. “Myself and the team still get emotional talking about it. We really felt we had worked so hard. It was such a bummer.

“I think we acted with integrity and we did the right thing (by withdrawing from the state tournament), and I think that is something that can’t be taken away when you speak to the character of our program and our girls. We tried to do what was right for everyone and not just for ourselves.”

Zwettler, in her fourth season as coach, said she’s been told the journey is the reward and hopes in the long run her team will be rewarded.

“I think we have big dreams,” she said.

But Zwettler added about the 2020 season: “That is in the past now, and we can’t dwell on it. We can let it push us and drive us. But that’s done and it’s ‘bury the hatchet.’ It’s time to move on. This is a brand new season, and anything can happen.”

Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter, said the ending to last season “lit a little fire to do whatever it takes.”