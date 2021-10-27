 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How setter Maddy Fortune and coach Trish Fortune make their relationship work at McFarland
0 Comments
alert
WIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

How setter Maddy Fortune and coach Trish Fortune make their relationship work at McFarland

  • 0

MCFARLAND — McFarland senior setter Maddy Fortune has an understanding with her mom, Trish, who also happens to be the school’s girls volleyball coach.

The gym and home are distinct places.

“I have really enjoyed having her as a coach,” said Maddy Fortune, the middle child of three. “We separate `Mom’ and `Coach.’ So when we are in the gym, it is coach, not mom. It feels very professional. We keep volleyball out of the home. It’s very separate, but it’s good. I really enjoy looking over to the bench to my mom — coaching me.”

The feeling is shared by Trish, who is extremely passionate about coaching the sport after she played as an outside hitter in high school at Fond du Lac and Ripon College.

“It’s an added bonus that my girls play the sport I love, so we get to share that together,” said Trish Fortune, who’s been McFarland’s head coach for 20 years.

The 5-foot-9 Maddy Fortune is in her fourth season on varsity, the first two seasons as a defensive specialist while older sister Lizzy was the setter and the past two as the team’s setter after Lizzy went off to college.

When not on the team bus together, Maddy and Trish even take different vehicles to and from practice or a home match.

“It gives us that grace time to be able to clear our heads of volleyball before we come home and have dinner or whatever the next activity is,” Trish Fortune said.

She said it was advice she learned years ago from her brother-in-law, New London softball coach Tony Porath: Have a conversation early on with your children that you won’t coach them at home and tell them you will love them no matter what.

“I think that was really good advice,” said Trish Fortune, who also observed how her father, longtime Fond du Lac baseball coach Marty Paulsen, coached her older brother, Chip.

And, of course, it helps that Trish’s husband, Todd Fortune, is a willing listener.

“He’s the sounding board for both of us,” Trish Fortune said. “He has the hardest job. There’s no doubt about it.”

Maddy Fortune directs the attack for the Spartans (37-2), ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll. It is a potent and balanced offense featuring seniors Avery Pennekamp and Hannah Rounds and junior middle hitter Gwen Crull.

Many of the seniors have been friends since kindergarten and played volleyball since fifth grade, Maddy Fortune said.

“I have a lot of good weapons,” said Maddy Fortune, who plans to attend UW-Stevens Point, studying education and playing volleyball. “It’s been super fun to set all of them. They make it pretty easy and fun to run the offense. We all enjoy playing together. We are super close on and off the court.”

Top-seeded McFarland plays host to third-seeded Lake Mills in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. McFarland swept Edgerton in a regional final Saturday, while Lake Mills upended second-seeded and fourth-ranked Madison Edgewood.

McFarland is in a loaded sectional that has top-ranked Sauk Prairie playing Ripon in the other semifinal Thursday in Portage.

But Trish Fortune has reminded her team that “doing what’s hard makes you proud.”

“Every game is so much fun because it’s so competitive and every point is so intense,” Maddy Fortune said. “The energy in the gym is just insane because the teams we play are so good and it makes you proud when you beat them or have a good game against them.”

McFarland’s victory total matches the program record when it was 37-4 in 2019. Its record currently stands as the program’s best season winning percentage, Trish Fortune said.

“I think they have built the resiliency because they have been put in pressure situations,” Trish Fortune said.

The 2019 team finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up. The Spartans advanced to the Division 1 state tournament semifinals during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.

“I really think since we had the alternate fall season last year our team this year has been taking it one game at a time,” said Maddy Fortune, who also plays softball. “We just need to soak this up and enjoy it because last year we saw how fast it could be taken away from us. It made us really appreciate the game in front of us, trying not to think about everything else. Just one point, one set, one game at a time, especially going into the playoffs.”

Trish Fortune said she likes the work ethic, respectful nature, kindness and sense of humor of the team’s 13 players.

“What is so special about this team and the ones I’ve had the past few years is the passion for the sport, the passion for winning and the passion for playing for each other,” Trish Fortune said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers prepare for series at No. 2 Michigan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics