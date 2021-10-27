How setter Maddy Fortune and coach Trish Fortune make their relationship work at McFarland

Top-seeded McFarland plays host to third-seeded Lake Mills in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. McFarland swept Edgerton in a regional final Saturday, while Lake Mills upended second-seeded and fourth-ranked Madison Edgewood.

McFarland is in a loaded sectional that has top-ranked Sauk Prairie playing Ripon in the other semifinal Thursday in Portage.

But Trish Fortune has reminded her team that “doing what’s hard makes you proud.”

“Every game is so much fun because it’s so competitive and every point is so intense,” Maddy Fortune said. “The energy in the gym is just insane because the teams we play are so good and it makes you proud when you beat them or have a good game against them.”

McFarland’s victory total matches the program record when it was 37-4 in 2019. Its record currently stands as the program’s best season winning percentage, Trish Fortune said.

“I think they have built the resiliency because they have been put in pressure situations,” Trish Fortune said.

The 2019 team finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up. The Spartans advanced to the Division 1 state tournament semifinals during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.