How setter Maddy Fortune and coach Trish Fortune make their relationship work at McFarland

MCFARLAND — McFarland senior setter Maddy Fortune has an understanding with her mom, Trish, who also happens to be the school’s girls volleyball coach.
The gym and home are distinct places.
“I have really enjoyed having her as a coach,” said Maddy Fortune, the middle child of three. “We separate `Mom’ and `Coach.’ So when we are in the gym, it is coach, not mom. It feels very professional. We keep volleyball out of the home. It’s very separate, but it’s good. I really enjoy looking over to the bench to my mom — coaching me.”
The feeling is shared by Trish, who is extremely passionate about coaching the sport after she played as an outside hitter in high school at Fond du Lac and Ripon College.
“It’s an added bonus that my girls play the sport I love, so we get to share that together,” said Trish Fortune, who’s been McFarland’s head coach for 20 years.
The 5-foot-9 Maddy Fortune is in her fourth season on varsity, the first two seasons as a defensive specialist while older sister Lizzy was the setter and the past two as the team’s setter after Lizzy went off to college.
When not on the team bus together, Maddy and Trish even take different vehicles to and from practice or a home match.
“It gives us that grace time to be able to clear our heads of volleyball before we come home and have dinner or whatever the next activity is,” Trish Fortune said.
She said it was advice she learned years ago from her brother-in-law, New London softball coach Tony Porath: Have a conversation early on with your children that you won’t coach them at home and tell them you will love them no matter what.
“I think that was really good advice,” said Trish Fortune, who also observed how her father, longtime Fond du Lac baseball coach Marty Paulsen, coached her older brother, Chip.
And, of course, it helps that Trish’s husband, Todd Fortune, is a willing listener.
“He’s the sounding board for both of us,” Trish Fortune said. “He has the hardest job. There’s no doubt about it.”
Maddy Fortune directs the attack for the Spartans (37-2), ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll. It is a potent and balanced offense featuring seniors Avery Pennekamp and Hannah Rounds and junior middle hitter Gwen Crull.
Many of the seniors have been friends since kindergarten and played volleyball since fifth grade, Maddy Fortune said.
“I have a lot of good weapons,” said Maddy Fortune, who plans to attend UW-Stevens Point, studying education and playing volleyball. “It’s been super fun to set all of them. They make it pretty easy and fun to run the offense. We all enjoy playing together. We are super close on and off the court.”
Top-seeded McFarland plays host to third-seeded Lake Mills in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. McFarland swept Edgerton in a regional final Saturday, while Lake Mills upended second-seeded and fourth-ranked Madison Edgewood.
McFarland is in a loaded sectional that has top-ranked Sauk Prairie playing Ripon in the other semifinal Thursday in Portage.
But Trish Fortune has reminded her team that “doing what’s hard makes you proud.”
“Every game is so much fun because it’s so competitive and every point is so intense,” Maddy Fortune said. “The energy in the gym is just insane because the teams we play are so good and it makes you proud when you beat them or have a good game against them.”
McFarland’s victory total matches the program record when it was 37-4 in 2019. Its record currently stands as the program’s best season winning percentage, Trish Fortune said.
“I think they have built the resiliency because they have been put in pressure situations,” Trish Fortune said.
The 2019 team finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up. The Spartans advanced to the Division 1 state tournament semifinals during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
“I really think since we had the alternate fall season last year our team this year has been taking it one game at a time,” said Maddy Fortune, who also plays softball. “We just need to soak this up and enjoy it because last year we saw how fast it could be taken away from us. It made us really appreciate the game in front of us, trying not to think about everything else. Just one point, one set, one game at a time, especially going into the playoffs.”
Trish Fortune said she likes the work ethic, respectful nature, kindness and sense of humor of the team’s 13 players.
“What is so special about this team and the ones I’ve had the past few years is the passion for the sport, the passion for winning and the passion for playing for each other,” Trish Fortune said.
High school girls volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald headlines 10 players you need to know this season
Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
DeNoyer, a middle hitter who’s a four-year starter, was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team for the fall 2020 season for Lakeside Lutheran, which finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood
North Dakota State commit Barth, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was a second-team selection on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020. She helped the Crusaders win a sectional title last year, but Edgewood withdrew prior to the state tournament due to health protocols with the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood
Marquette commit Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter, was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020, for Edgewood’s sectional champion and state qualifier (prior to withdrawing).
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.
Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland
Pennekamp, a six-rotation hitter, was a second-team choice on the WVCA All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring spring as McFarland advanced to play eventual champion Appleton North in the state semifinals.
Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie
South Dakota State commit Schlimgen, a libero and defensive standout, was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season for state qualifier Sauk Prairie. She’s seeking to reach 1,000 career digs despite missing her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie
Wright State commit Shadewald, an outside hitter, was a first-team pick on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall 2020 season when Sauk Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals.
Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona
Bobb, an outside hitter, is planning to attend Southern Illinois next year, according to Verona coach Jillian Bauer.
Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona
McIntosh, an outside hitter planning to attend Colorado State next year, and Bobb will look to lead Verona to a top spot in the Big Eight Conference.
Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo
Riege, a libero, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA Division 3 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season. She’s approaching the school record for digs for Waterloo, which finished as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up in fall 2020.