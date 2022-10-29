How Sauk Prairie got its revenge over Edgewood in Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional final

MCFARLAND — The Sauk Prairie High School girls volleyball team had an edge to them heading into Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional final with Madison Edgewood.

The two top-seeded squads had met in the Badger West Conference tournament on Oct. 8 with the Crusaders winning 2-1. So, the nerves were there for the Eagles to perform at McFarland High School.

Through strong serving and hard hitting, Sauk earned a 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 sweep.

“That’s something in your head, always,” Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said. “… They looked great against us the last time we played them, so I figured this would be a five-setter.”

Edgewood coach Eliza Johnson gave credit to the Eagles for serving well and staying in system to consistently get six offensive options.

“Their passing was really spot on, and then they have such great setters that they were able to deliver the ball to anybody,” she said. “They had to have hit a super high hitting percentage. They were so efficient just because how well they took care of their side of the net. They were firing on all cylinders.”

The other sectional champions that the Eagles will see at the Resch Center in Aschwaubenon next Friday include second-seeded Bloomer, top-seeded Xavier and third-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran

The Eagles also had to prove that they could get over the hump as last season McFarland hosted them in the Division 2 sectional final and got the sweep.

“It was just a terrible feeling (last year),” Sauk Prairie’s Jozie Braund said. “It was just so good to finally win (tonight). It’s always such a good competition between Edgewood and they put up a really good game.”

The Eagles earned the program’s third state appearance, having made it in Division 2 in 2009 and in 2020, when they were bumped up to Division 1 due to COVID-19.

“It is a dream come true,” Schlimgen said of returning to state. “It really is a dream come true. It’s so hard to get to this point. It takes so much work and focus, and then everything has to fall into place.”

Said Eagles’ Jozie Brand: “It’s an amazing feeling and it was hard because two years ago was the COVID year, so nobody got the real experience. Since I was a little kid I was always going to the Resch Center and watching the state tournament. It’s so amazing that I’m going.”

The Eagles (46-3) found ways to stop the Crusaders from making any type of runs in the first two sets. Sauk Prairie had a 16-3 run to gain momentum and claim the first set.

“We would get a couple points here and there and then give up four or five in a row,” Johnson said. “In a match like this, you just can’t give up that many points in a row. You’ve got to find a way out of that serve-receive or the rotation that you’re in and find a way to score.

“We just struggled to find ways to score, which is a huge credit to their defense.”

In the second set, it again was back-and-forth before the Eagles went on an 11-4 run.

Edgewood played its best in the third set, jumping out to a 14-7 run and showing more energy than it had in the first two sets.

“We came out with a little bit of fight and a little bit of energy,” Johnson said. “Since our conference tournament, our last eight matches have gone extra sets. We lost one of our outside hitters (Katherine Mello), she hasn’t played since our conference tournament and she’s a big difference-maker for us. Everyone else has stepped up 10-fold in the last three weeks. They have done things that we’ve asked.”

Sisters Anni (13 kills) and Jozie Braund (9) led the Eagles with a combined 22 kills. Alexis Klemm led with five aces while Ellery Apel finished with four. Jenna Pistono led with 16 assists while Klemm had 14. Anni Braund led with 13 digs while Apel had 12 and Pistono had 10. Kaya Wilson led with three blocks.

Edgewood’s Addie Schmotzer led with five kills and Ella Weber led with six assists and two aces. Peyton Forrer had nine digs.

“Addie Schmotzer usually can score at will and she really struggled,” Johnson said. “Their setter was picking everything up that she was hitting. Defensively, I would say were weren’t ourselves based on the amount of pressure that was on our side of the net. They had three options every time and their setters were options as well. That’s what really hurt us.”

Even missing one of their star performers, Jozie Braund said playing Edgewood was “really stressful.”

“They are so good,” she said. “They always bring up a good challenge. When we lost conference to them it was really hard.”

At the beginning of the season, Sauk Prairie made two goals — win the conference tournament and make it back to state. If the Eagles could get one or the other, which would they rather have?

“This one,” Jozie Braund said with a big smile, referring to Saturday night.