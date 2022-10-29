How Middleton earned its first WIAA state girls volleyball berth since 2009

MONONA — The Middleton girls volleyball team was on a season-long quest to reach the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 2009.

After reaching the sectional final a year ago, the Cardinals wanted to go one step beyond this season.

Second-seeded Middleton accomplished its goal Saturday night, defeating top-seeded Waunakee 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18 in the Division 1 sectional final at Monona Grove High School.

“It’s crazy,” Middleton senior outside hitter Jordan LaScala said. “It feels like we reached the summit. … All the seniors have played together for years. We feel like we really earned it.”

Senior middle blocker Sierra Pertzborn’s kill on match point secured the Cardinals’ victory and sent Middleton to next week’s state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

“It’s so awesome,” Middleton senior setter Evin Jordee said. “Honestly, it doesn’t feel real right now. … We finally did it. We (Jordee, Pertzborn and LaScala) have been playing together since freshman year. It’s always been our goal. It’s so great to do it with them.”

LaScala led Big Eight Conference champion Middleton (28-2) with 17 kills and 24 digs. Jordee had 38 assists, senior libero Eliana Ross had three service aces and 22 digs and Pertzborn totaled four blocks and nine kills.

“It feels incredible,” Middleton coach Maddie Vogel said. “This is the first big hurdle. We still have some road ahead of us. We are going to be locked in on round one (at state) and, hopefully, make it as far as we can. … These girls were so young when that happened (and Middleton went to state). It’s been a long while. After coming so close last year, I feel they really deserved it. They worked so hard.”

Senior outside hitter Ally Saleh had 10 kills and 25 digs for the Badger East Conference champion Warriors (31-16). Senior libero Morgan Meyer had three service aces, junior middle blocker Anneka Cassel totaled five blocks and senior setter Ella Grace Meyer had 16 assists.

“My kids put up a fight,” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said. “You watch the defense out there, we don’t give up. … We knew what we were walking into tonight. We didn’t have enough execution on our side, unfortunately, and they stayed true to their plan.”

The Cardinals started fast in the first set, led by the serving of Jordee, who has verbally committed to St. Peter’s University in New Jersey, and the hitting of UW-Milwaukee commit LaScala. They opened a 14-5 lead, prior to the Warriors rallying within 16-12.

University of Toledo commit Pertzborn hammered a kill, then Middleton won the next point to take an 18-12 lead after Ross made a diving dig for a winner. Pertzborn closed the first set with a kill.

Middleton scored six consecutive points, punctuated by a tip kill by Pertzborn on the last point in the run, and grabbed a 15-12 lead in the second set. But Waunakee battled back, tying the match at 17.

LaScala had two kills in a row, putting the Cardinals ahead 19-17.

The Warriors responded to take a 20-19 lead with a kill from senior middle blocker Payton Maly and two kills by Saleh.

Senior outside hitter Addison Janus’ kill gave Waunakee a 22-21 lead. Junior outside hitter Summer Grigg’s ace put Waunakee ahead 24-22. Morgan Meyer sealed the second set for Waunakee with a service ace.

Jordee said the Cardinals talked about staying confident, staying together and playing for each other when they came out for the third set. Vogel said her message was to stay calm and collected.

Middleton jumped to a 17-6 lead in the third set. Waunakee, behind three kills by the 5-foot-10 Payton Maly, rallied within 19-13. LaScala had kills that increased the Cardinals’ lead to 20-13 and 23-15, as Middleton took a 2-1 advantage in sets.

“After the second set, we talked about that we couldn’t underestimate any point and that in the third set every point counts,” LaScala said. “We picked up our game more.”

The Cardinals, leading 10-8 in the fourth set, surged ahead and seized leads of 18-12 and 22-14.

“You want it for the kids so badly,” said Denkert, who surpassed 600 victories in her Waunakee coaching career this season. “To see them not get the ultimate goal of getting there (to state) is hard.”

Waunakee defeated fourth-seeded Verona 25-16, 27-25, 25-20 in a sectional semifinal Thursday at Madison Memorial. In the second semifinal, Middleton topped third-seeded Holmen 26-24, 25-21, 25-22.

Middleton also reached the sectional final last year, but dropped a five-set match to Holmen.

The state Division 1 quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday. Seedings are expected to be determined Sunday.