How area teams fared in this week's girls volleyball state rankings

Madison Edgewood, Sauk Prairie and McFarland were ranked 2-4, respectively, in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls volleyball.
Luxemburg-Casco remained No. 1. Edgewood stayed at No. 2 and Sauk Prairie No. 3. McFarland moved up from No. 5.
Lakeside Lutheran and Mount Horeb received honorable-mention recognition in Division 2.
In Division 3, Waterloo was fourth-ranked. Howards Grove remained No. 1.
Also, Cuba City received honorable-mention recognition.
Appleton North was No. 1 in Division 1.
Burlington Catholic Central was top-ranked in Division 4. Monticello was sixth.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
(Records at time of poll)
Division 1
1, Appleton North 12-1 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 10-2 (2); 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 6-1 (3); 4, Kimberly 9-4 (8); 5, Germantown 5-2 (6); 6, River Falls 13-0 (7); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 7-2 (5); 8, Oconomowoc 10-4 (4); 9, Burlington 8-2 (10); 10, Sussex Hamilton 12-4 (HM).
Honorable mention — Holmen 10-0 (HM); Hartland Arrowhead 4-5 (9); Kaukauna 9-3 (HM); Wisconsin Lutheran 10-2 (HM); Muskego 7-1 (UR).
Division 2
1, Luxemburg-Casco 12-2 (1); 2, Madison Edgewood 7-3 (2); 3, Sauk Prairie 11-0 (3); 4, McFarland 7-1 (5); 5, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 11-1 (4); 6, Freedom 8-0 (8); 7, Mosinee 10-1 (HM); 8, Pewaukee 7-2 (7); 9, Appleton Xavier 10-7 (HM); 10, Bloomer 6-2 (9).
Honorable mention — Lakeside Lutheran 10-4 (6); Green Bay Notre Dame 7-5 (10); Mount Horeb 5-2 (HM); Hammond St. Croix Central 11-1 (UR); Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3-5 (HM).
Division 3
1, Howards Grove 12-2 (1); 2, Fall Creek 19-1 (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 9-3 (3); 4, Waterloo 7-2 (4); 5, Randolph 8-3 (6); 6, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 11-1 (7); 7, Oconto 4-0 (5); 8, La Crosse Aquinas 11-3 (HM); 9, Racine Prairie School 7-0 (HM); 10, Grantsburg 6-4 (10).
Honorable mention — Kenosha Christian Life 7-0 (HM); Brodhead 7-4 (9); Cuba City 7-3 (UR); St. Croix Falls 3-2 (UR); Westby 13-3 (UR).
Division 4
1, Burlington Catholic Central 8-3 (1); 2, Turtle Lake 7-1 (2); 3, Three Lakes 13-3 (4); 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 9-3 (3); 5, Potosi 7-0 (6); 6, Monticello 10-1 (HM); 7, Hillsboro 6-3 (7); 8, Marshfield Columbus Catholic 7-3 (HM); 9, Clear Lake 7-3 (UR); 10, Prentice 5-4 (5).
Honorable mention — Bangor 7-3; Athens 8-5; South Shore 8-1 (10); Niagara 5-4 (8); Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 1-2 (HM).
High school girls volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald headlines 10 players you need to know this season
Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
DeNoyer, a middle hitter who’s a four-year starter, was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team for the fall 2020 season for Lakeside Lutheran, which finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood
North Dakota State commit Barth, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was a second-team selection on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020. She helped the Crusaders win a sectional title last year, but Edgewood withdrew prior to the state tournament due to health protocols with the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood
Marquette commit Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter, was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020, for Edgewood’s sectional champion and state qualifier (prior to withdrawing).
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.
Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland
Pennekamp, a six-rotation hitter, was a second-team choice on the WVCA All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring spring as McFarland advanced to play eventual champion Appleton North in the state semifinals.
Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie
South Dakota State commit Schlimgen, a libero and defensive standout, was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season for state qualifier Sauk Prairie. She’s seeking to reach 1,000 career digs despite missing her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie
Wright State commit Shadewald, an outside hitter, was a first-team pick on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall 2020 season when Sauk Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals.
Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona
Bobb, an outside hitter, is planning to attend Southern Illinois next year, according to Verona coach Jillian Bauer.
Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona
McIntosh, an outside hitter planning to attend Colorado State next year, and Bobb will look to lead Verona to a top spot in the Big Eight Conference.
Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo
Riege, a libero, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA Division 3 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season. She’s approaching the school record for digs for Waterloo, which finished as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up in fall 2020.