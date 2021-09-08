 Skip to main content
How area teams fared in this week's girls volleyball state rankings
Madison Edgewood, Sauk Prairie and McFarland were ranked 2-4, respectively, in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls volleyball.

Luxemburg-Casco remained No. 1. Edgewood stayed at No. 2 and Sauk Prairie No. 3. McFarland moved up from No. 5.

Lakeside Lutheran and Mount Horeb received honorable-mention recognition in Division 2.

In Division 3, Waterloo was fourth-ranked. Howards Grove remained No. 1.

Also, Cuba City received honorable-mention recognition.

Appleton North was No. 1 in Division 1.

Burlington Catholic Central was top-ranked in Division 4. Monticello was sixth.

Division 1

1, Appleton North 12-1 (1); 2, Brookfield Central 10-2 (2); 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 6-1 (3); 4, Kimberly 9-4 (8); 5, Germantown 5-2 (6); 6, River Falls 13-0 (7); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 7-2 (5); 8, Oconomowoc 10-4 (4); 9, Burlington 8-2 (10); 10, Sussex Hamilton 12-4 (HM).

Honorable mention — Holmen 10-0 (HM); Hartland Arrowhead 4-5 (9); Kaukauna 9-3 (HM); Wisconsin Lutheran 10-2 (HM); Muskego 7-1 (UR).

Division 2

1, Luxemburg-Casco 12-2 (1); 2, Madison Edgewood 7-3 (2); 3, Sauk Prairie 11-0 (3); 4, McFarland 7-1 (5); 5, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 11-1 (4); 6, Freedom 8-0 (8); 7, Mosinee 10-1 (HM); 8, Pewaukee 7-2 (7); 9, Appleton Xavier 10-7 (HM); 10, Bloomer 6-2 (9).

Honorable mention — Lakeside Lutheran 10-4 (6); Green Bay Notre Dame 7-5 (10); Mount Horeb 5-2 (HM); Hammond St. Croix Central 11-1 (UR); Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3-5 (HM).

Division 3

1, Howards Grove 12-2 (1); 2, Fall Creek 19-1 (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 9-3 (3); 4, Waterloo 7-2 (4); 5, Randolph 8-3 (6); 6, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 11-1 (7); 7, Oconto 4-0 (5); 8, La Crosse Aquinas 11-3 (HM); 9, Racine Prairie School 7-0 (HM); 10, Grantsburg 6-4 (10).

Honorable mention — Kenosha Christian Life 7-0 (HM); Brodhead 7-4 (9); Cuba City 7-3 (UR); St. Croix Falls 3-2 (UR); Westby 13-3 (UR).

Division 4

1, Burlington Catholic Central 8-3 (1); 2, Turtle Lake 7-1 (2); 3, Three Lakes 13-3 (4); 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 9-3 (3); 5, Potosi 7-0 (6); 6, Monticello 10-1 (HM); 7, Hillsboro 6-3 (7); 8, Marshfield Columbus Catholic 7-3 (HM); 9, Clear Lake 7-3 (UR); 10, Prentice 5-4 (5).

Honorable mention — Bangor 7-3; Athens 8-5; South Shore 8-1 (10); Niagara 5-4 (8); Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 1-2 (HM).

