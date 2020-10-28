'Hoosiers meets COVID': Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team knocks off 'big dogs' en route to sectional semifinals

She said she was thrilled with how Ruhland did in her absence. He found out right before a triangular in Lake Mills that he was the only coach not under quarantine.

“Obviously, I was a little nervous,” he said. “I’ve known the girls for four years and I know it’s a talented team. We worked through that night. … The girls knew what they had to do to be successful.”

The players also were uneasy, uncertain whether their season would be shut down.

Breunig said she liked the energy displayed by Ruhland, whom she called “a little firecracker on the bench. He has so much energy. He gets 10,000 steps in on the sideline.”

Ruhland acknowledged he is a pacer and jumper on the sideline, as opposed to his belief that Schlimgen had “ice in her veins.” (“It’s all an illusion,” she said with a laugh.)

“I want the girls to know how much fun it has been for me and I appreciate how hard they’ve been playing for me,” said Ruhland, a 2004 Middleton graduate who noted he sought advice about handling the situation from high school classmate Justin Haack, who served as Middleton’s interim boys volleyball coach last year after then-coach Ben White’s lymphoma diagnosis.

Emotional roller coaster