'Hoosiers meets COVID': Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team knocks off 'big dogs' en route to sectional semifinals

Sauk Prairie girls volleyball coach Amy Schlimgen nervously sat in her den, peering anxiously at a computer.
Her team was on the road playing in a WIAA Division 1 regional final against defending state champion and state second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead last Saturday night.
But Schlimgen remained isolated at home as part of a 14-day quarantine after she said an assistant recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Schlimgen couldn’t communicate directly with the players at the match and had no control over the outcome, just as it had been for fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie’s previous postseason victories over fifth-seeded Watertown and top-seeded and third-ranked Oconomowoc, last year’s state runner-up.
It was just Schlimgen and the match live stream.
“It was thrilling. But it’s tough watching at home on a computer screen, with a two-second delay on the video,” said Schlimgen, who hasn’t had any coronavirus symptoms. “I was going a little crazy. But I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
The Eagles (21-5) continued their improbable postseason run — improbable, at least according to the seedings — with a four-set upset victory over third-seeded Arrowhead and advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinal against Slinger in Prairie du Sac.
Their journey — complete with wearing masks on the court due to COVID-19 this season and with JV2 coach Ryan Ruhland filling in as coach while Schlimgen, two assistants and two players were in quarantine after contact tracing — felt like something out of a movie.
Call it “Hoosiers meets COVID,” Amy’s husband, Paul, told their daughter, Sauk Prairie junior libero Alia Schlimgen.
“I think right now we are very thankful for all the opportunities this season,” Alia Schlimgen said. “We are taking it as a gift. Everyone is playing together and playing for each other. We know nothing is guaranteed.”
Ruhland bridges the gap
For his part, Ruhland said he’d “rather be Robin than Batman.” So, he was ecstatic the team’s season still was in progress and Schlimgen could return to coaching the team in person.
“Now that we’ve gone through the three games, I can say it’s been a lot of fun,” Ruhland said. “I texted Amy right after the Arrowhead match. I just wanted her to have the opportunity to coach the team in the playoffs. Now that she will have that opportunity I’m just really glad.”
Sauk Prairie senior setter Olivia Breunig, who also serves as a hitter in the 6-2 offense that features junior outside hitter Aida Shadewald, said the Eagles wanted to “do it for the people (on the team) who couldn’t be here.”
Sauk Prairie was moved up from Division 2 to Division 1 when the WIAA needed to change divisional assignments because fewer teams than usual were playing girls volleyball in the fall due to the coronavirus. The Eagles embraced the underdog role when facing Oconomowoc and Arrowhead.
“It was a large confidence boost for us,” Breunig said. “It showed we could beat the big dogs. Now we’re the big dogs. For the seniors, this is a good way to go out.”
Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer praised the Eagles for how they’ve dealt with adversity, including the coaching situation, and the step up to Division 1.
“They don’t look rattled, considering they had their head coach go out and some other athletes go out because of the quarantine,” Boyer said. “They have elevated their game and played such inspired volleyball. It looks like they are on a mission.”
The only time Sauk Prairie advanced to the state tournament was in 2009.
Eager to return
Schlimgen, in her second season at Sauk Prairie after 24 years coaching at Wisconsin Heights, was scheduled to return in person to practice Wednesday and to coach the team’s match Thursday (the others were scheduled to return, also).
“They played so well without me, I hope I don’t jinx anything Thursday,” she said earlier this week.
She said she was thrilled with how Ruhland did in her absence. He found out right before a triangular in Lake Mills that he was the only coach not under quarantine.
“Obviously, I was a little nervous,” he said. “I’ve known the girls for four years and I know it’s a talented team. We worked through that night. … The girls knew what they had to do to be successful.”
The players also were uneasy, uncertain whether their season would be shut down.
Breunig said she liked the energy displayed by Ruhland, whom she called “a little firecracker on the bench. He has so much energy. He gets 10,000 steps in on the sideline.”
Ruhland acknowledged he is a pacer and jumper on the sideline, as opposed to his belief that Schlimgen had “ice in her veins.” (“It’s all an illusion,” she said with a laugh.)
“I want the girls to know how much fun it has been for me and I appreciate how hard they’ve been playing for me,” said Ruhland, a 2004 Middleton graduate who noted he sought advice about handling the situation from high school classmate Justin Haack, who served as Middleton’s interim boys volleyball coach last year after then-coach Ben White’s lymphoma diagnosis.
Emotional roller coaster
Schlimgen, who said she isn’t “a person to sit home,” said volleyball has kept her going during the two weeks, which she described as “an emotional roller coaster.”
At home, Schlimgen has kept masked and distanced from her husband, son Grant and Alia, who has been able to play.
“I haven’t been able to hug her in two weeks,” Amy Schlimgen said.
That didn’t mean Amy Schlimgen was absent from the team’s practices or pregame planning.
“She is coming up with the practice plan,” Ruhland said. “I am more her parrot.”
Alia Schlimgen’s phone was set up for FaceTime on a tripod in the gym, and Amy, about six miles away at home, could see the drills and make comments to Ruhland or provide advice to the players.
“We FaceTime before every game with Amy and at every practice,” Breunig said. “It feels like she’s still there.”
In her absence, Schlimgen gave captains Breunig and Kaitlyn Brickl, a senior, more latitude to encourage teammates.
That occurred when Sauk Prairie needed a pep talk after dropping the first set at Oconomowoc. Breunig said the captains told the Eagles they should play with more confidence and not play scared. They responded, winning the next three sets.
“They are just playing like a team right now,” Amy Schlimgen said. “They are mentally tough. They got down and they came back. They really got tested. The defense was awesome.”
Underdog mentality
The brackets were reseeded for sectional play and Sauk Prairie wound up as the top seed, ahead of second-seeded Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, third-seeded Reedsburg and fourth-seeded Slinger.
Breunig said last week’s results demonstrated that seeds don’t matter.
“It’s a Cinderella story,” Breunig said. “Look at us: We went from the No. 4 seed to the No. 1 seed.”
Breunig said the Eagles needed to play without fear and maintain their underdog mentality.
“I’m very excited,” said Alia Schlimgen, who’s come back with strong play this season after tearing her ACL last year. “I know our team can pull it out. We want to go into the match with the mindset like we went into Oconomowoc and Arrowhead. I’m going to think like we’re the fourth seed and Slinger is the one seed, and that we have something to prove.”
Breunig is looking forward to seeing Amy Schlimgen.
“I know it just killed her to be home for these big matches,” Breunig said. “We hope we can give her some more this week.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.