Historic rally: Sauk Prairie girls volleyball's reaches first WIAA Division 2 state title match

ASHWAUBENON — The first set had not gone well for the Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team.

Unforced hitting errors, serving mistakes and a strong opposing defense had Sauk Prairie looking out of sync and staring at an opening-set deficit against a scrappy Wisconsin Lutheran team in a WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.

“I definitely was a little nervous,” Eagles senior outside hitter Annika Braund said. “But I think after our team got used to the environment of the whole state and another court going on and another whole student section going on, I think we really just came together and remembered, `We’ve got this. We can play as a team.’ And we just finished.”

Second-seeded Sauk Prairie settled down after the first set and rallied past third-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20, advancing to Saturday's Division 2 state championship match.

Sauk Prairie (47-3), in its third state appearance, will seek its first title — facing top-seeded Appleton Xavier at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

After the first set Friday, Eagles coach Amy Schlimgen said she asked her team, “Can we please play our game?”

“I thought we needed to get some state jitters out in that first set, but I had total confidence in these guys that they would get it rolling,” she said. “… And as soon as we started running a real fast tempo offense — the passes looked great today, the sets looked great today — I knew we could take care of it.”

Her confidence was rewarded.

“This is awesome,” Schlimgen said.

The 5-11 Braund, the Badger West Conference co-player of the year with Madison Edgewood’s Addie Schmotzer, led Sauk Prairie with a match-high 20 kills.

“She was bombing balls at us,” said Wisconsin Lutheran coach Dave Baacke, whose team finished 35-17.

Braund was complemented on the attack by 5-10 junior outside hitter Jozie Braund (11 kills), 6-2 senior middle hitter Maggie Hartwig (nine kills) and 5-8 senior setter and right-side hitter Jenna Pistono (seven kills).

“We have worked on this fast-tempo offense the whole season,” Schlimgen said. “We have strong hitters. We just knew Wisconsin Lutheran would be returning a lot of our stuff because they are the scrappiest team we have seen this year, I think.”

Senior setter and right-side hitter Alexis Klemm (28 assists) and Pistono (19 assists) directed the Eagles’ attack, while junior libero Ellery Apel (23 digs), Annika Braund (19 digs) and Klemm (12 digs) led the defense.

Annika Braund and Hartwig, who has verbally committed to the University of Evansville for women’s basketball, took control of the third set with their front-row hitting.

“We were just able to find the open spots on the court,” Hartwig said. “We are the more powerful hitters so we can execute that. And it also helps when our setters are really good.”

Baacke, whose team was led by senior Hannah Trotter (15 kills, 15 assists and 23 digs), said he believed the Vikings started the match strong because they were playing really good defense. But then "they kind of overwhelmed us a little bit.”

“I think early in the match they were making some unforced errors," he said. "They were trying to put the ball right down the line and hit a few balls that were wide. I think they kind of got that back under control after that first set and they started to get some kills. In the first set, we were able to capitalize on their errors. We didn’t capitalize as much in the last three.”

Sauk Prairie reached the Division 1 state semifinals in 2020, when only four teams qualified for state due to COVID-19 restrictions. But this will be the Eagles’ first title match appearance.

“I’m just really grateful that we got this opportunity,” Hartwig said. “We lost the first round (at state) our sophomore year and, especially since we are seniors, all four years we have worked so hard to get here and it’s just super cool to finish our volleyball career like this.”

Pistono said the players fill out goal sheets at the beginning of the season.

“Winning state always was one of them,” she said. “So, we can’t wait to execute it.”

Annika Braund said: “We all had the same mindset even from the beginning of the season. Every game was a step closer to our goal.”

Schlimgen, 145-27 in four years at Sauk Prairie and 763-258 overall in 28 years, guided Wisconsin Heights to four state trips, including the Division 3 championship in 2008.

After Sauk Prairie won the sectional final over Edgewood on Oct. 29, she told her team just qualifying for state wasn’t sufficient.

“I kind of brought them right back down after the sectional final when I said, `I’m sorry girls to be this way but it’s not good enough to just get there. Now we have to get a ball.’’’

The color of that ball will either be gold or silver. Schlimgen believes Sauk Prairie and Xavier (38-7) are evenly matched and a gold ball is possible for the Eagles.

“I think it’s totally possible with the chemistry that this group has on and off the court,” she said. “I think the closeness of this team has helped us to get to this point.”