High school girls volleyball preview: 3 things you need to know this season

A new girls volleyball season is upon us. After a quick look back at 2020-21, let’s examine what’s ahead in the fall season.
Last year's road to state
The area had outstanding state representation in the fall 2020 season, with Lakeside Lutheran and Waterloo reaching state championship matches and Sauk Prairie, playing up a division, advancing to the semifinals.
Second-seeded Waterloo, coached by Christy Mosher, defeated Fall Creek in a WIAA Division 3 semifinal then fell in four sets to top-seeded Howards Grove in the championship match at Wausau West.
Coach Jenny Krauklis’ Lakeside Lutheran squad, the third seed, defeated Platteville in a Division 2 semifinal in Kaukauna. But top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco topped Lakeside Lutheran in the title match. Madison Edgewood had qualified for the Division 2 state semifinals with a victory over Platteville in the sectional final, but Edgewood withdrew prior to state because of health protocols with its team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sauk Prairie, which normally plays in Division 2, was in Division 1 last season and upset several ranked teams on its road to the state semifinals. Eventual champion Sussex Hamilton defeated coach Amy Schlimgen’s team in the semifinal in Wisconsin Rapids.
In the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring, Sun Prairie and McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales.
Eventual champion Appleton North defeated coach Trish Fortune’s McFarland team, which normally plays in Division 2, in one semifinal. Manitowoc topped Sun Prairie in the first semifinal, a result that wound up being the final match for Cardinals coach T.J. Rantala, who stepped down after the season to spend more time with her family.
Masks return, Badger realignment, coaching changes
Players in the area wore masks last school year for indoor competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dane County athletes will begin this season under a mask mandate due to rising COVID cases due to the Delta variant.
The Badger Conference will have a new look after realignment using an East/West configuration that will split the 16 teams into four four-school divisions.
Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood are viewed among the conference’s top teams. The Northeast Division with Waunakee, Beaver Dam, Watertown (with senior middle hitter Maryann Gudenkauf and junior middle hitter Abby Walsh) and DeForest (with outside hitter Reese Yocum, libero Halle Runez and setter Elle Doucette) appears particularly strong.
Among coaching changes, Todd Andersen-Goldsworthy is the new coach at Monona Grove and Cassie Wittmann is Monroe’s first-year coach.
The Big Eight Conference will have a new look without Rantala patrolling the sideline for the Sun Prairie program, a perennial power under Rantala’s direction. The Cardinals’ new co-head coaches are Bryttany Dove and Alivia Holman in the school’s last year before Sun Prairie has two high schools (East and West) in 2022-23.
A familiar face is back in the Big Eight. Franco Marcos has taken over as coach at Madison East.
Before stepping down after the 2019 season, Marcos coached Middleton for 23 years and led the Cardinals to four WIAA state tournament appearances (2001, 2002, 2008 and 2009), reaching the semifinals three times. He then coached girls volleyball at Madison Country Day.
He said he always was interested in coaching at East, adding in an email that the “timing and the opportunity is perfect given that I start working on a Coaching Accreditation Program level 3 for USAV to get more kids from underrepresented population groups introduced to volleyball.” He anticipated that senior setter Nancy Entenmann will run the offense and senior libero Eden Patterson will anchor the defense and serve-receive.
Madison La Follette senior setter and opposite-side hitter Claire Ammeraal is considered among the Big Eight’s top players.
Verona, coached by Jillian Bauer, hopes to make a run at the league title after seeing its alternate fall season last spring ended by COVID-19 reasons just prior to postseason. The Wildcats will be led by senior outside hitters Claudia Bobb (Southern Illinois commit) and Delaney McIntosh (Colorado State) and sophomore setter Reagan McIntosh.
Middleton, expected to be led by Jordan LaScala, Evin Jordee and Sierra Pertzborn, also figures to be in the hunt.
Senior middle blocker Jackie Pabst will lead Beloit Memorial, senior outside hitters Jayda Schober and Kylee Skrzypchak are six-rotation players for Janesville Parker; and seniors Mckaylie Justman, Britten Bertagnoli and Abby Trapp are key returning players for Janesville Craig.
Loaded Division 2 sectional
The season is just beginning, but several of the area’s strongest teams are aware they are on a potential postseason collision course in Sectional 3 in Division 2.
That likely includes Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Mount Horeb (with seniors Lexie Weier and Zoey Parker, and juniors Sami Norton, Katie Manchester and Maliya Kopras) in one of the brackets and Sauk Prairie in another grouping, but all within Sectional 3.
For Sauk Prairie, returners for coach Amy Schlimgen include outside hitter Aida Shadewald (a Wright State commit), libero Alia Schlimgen (South Dakota State) and middle hitter Olivia Paukner (UW-Stevens Point).
Madison Edgewood, coached by Eliza Zwettler, has outside hitter Natalie Ring (Marquette commit), middle blocker Ally Barth (North Dakota State) and libero Lauren Hazelett back to lead an experienced and tall team.
McFarland coach Trish Fortune welcomes back senior setter Maddy Fortune (UW-Stevens Point), senior outside hitter and six-rotation player Avery Pennekamp, senior six-rotation hitter Hannah Rounds and junior middle hitter Gwen Crull. The Spartans won Saturday's Warhawk Invitational.